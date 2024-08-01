Investment | The stock market is now turning to a new position – Wall Street’s wild price rally is proof of that

Placement|The stock market price increase is spreading from techno stocks to other sectors as well. At the same time, Nvidia’s stock has been on a wild roller coaster ride.

Stocks gave Wall Street a wild rise on Wednesday night, when the head of the central bank, the Fed Jerome Powell hinted at an interest rate cut in September.

For the S&P 500 index, which broadly follows the stocks of large companies, this meant the best day since last February. The index galloped at its best during the stock market day, rising by more than two percent.

The Nasdaq index of technology stocks also rose wildly, sometimes even more than three percent.

Before closing, the stock market’s wild gallop calmed down a bit and the S&P 500 index ended the day down 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq down 2.6 percent.

The fast pace of the market shows how much of a relief the Fed’s message on Wednesday was.

Until now, the market has feared that interest rate cuts would have to wait even longer, as economic growth in the United States has remained strong and inflation has slowed down more slowly than expected.

Although the Fed’s Open Market Committee was cautious in its statement after the interest rate meeting, the head Powell said at the press conference more directly, that the calculation of the key interest rate can be on the table at the next interest rate meeting in September.

In the market, this was interpreted as a very strong message about the start of interest rate cuts.

Wednesday’s the wild price rally also indicates a bigger change taking place in the market.

One example is semiconductor company Nvidia’s stock, which has been on a wild rollercoaster ride this week.

On Wednesday, it took a sharp leap and the stock shot up 13 percent, which means a value increase of as much as $300 billion in one day.

It is news agency Bloomberg according to the largest daily increase in value ever. However, the previous records are also in the name of Nvidia. The company is the third most valuable in the world in terms of market value.

The wild daily jump shows what kind of roller coaster Nvidia’s going has been recently. A day earlier, its price dropped by seven percent.

In the process The fluctuation of Nvidia’s stock also indicates the rotation going on in the market, i.e. in this case the transfer of funds from technology stocks to other industries. Investors have started to worry about whether techno stocks have already been loaded with too high expectations for the commercialization of artificial intelligence.

Looking at the whole of July, the signs of rotation are clear. The rise has now started to spread even more from technology stocks to other sectors. On the other hand, the price of techno stocks, which have driven the rise until now, has started to slow down.

A week ago Wall Street witnessed a wild plunge in tech stocks that wiped $1 trillion off the value of tech stocks in one day. The drop was the sharpest in almost two years.

For the whole of July, the Nasdaq index was down 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.1 percent.

In July, the Dow Jones index of industrial shares gained the most new momentum of all, which gained 4.4 percent in the month. It was the best month since last December.

The Russell 2000 index, which tracks shares of smaller companies, has also gained more momentum during July and has caught up with others. Now it has produced almost as much as the Nasdaq since the beginning of this year. Investors believe that small companies will get more momentum from interest rate cuts than others.