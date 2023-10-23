Investment | The share price of the Swedish circular economy company collapsed by more than 90 percent. It also affects Finns.

The Swedish Renewcell was supposed to revolutionize the world’s textile industry, but the company is in full crisis. The products are not selling, the CEO was fired and the money is threatening to run out. The information is also interesting for many Finnish companies.

Disused clothes waiting to be processed by Renewcell at the company’s test facility.

A lot can happen in three years, at least if it is a Swedish industrial startup company.

Three years ago, the world was in turmoil, supply chains were messed up and central banks were reviving as if it were the last day. Interest rates were deep in the red.