Investment The price of the triangle still under construction was pulled by EUR 17,000 in Vantaa – This is how a new kind of price swing nestled in the hot housing market works

New apartments will continue to be resold even before the apartment is completed, and at the same time the price of the apartment will be raised.

The metropolitan area the housing boom seems to have given rise to a new phenomenon in the housing business. In the procedure based on the utilization of transfer agreements, the planned apartments will be purchased from pre-marketing and resold at a profit already during the construction period.

A recent example of this phenomenon can be found in Vantaa.

The triangle, located in Vantaa and will be completed next December, was sold in the pre-marketing of the construction company for approximately EUR 143,000.

When the same apartment was for resale under a transfer agreement, the price request was approximately 160,000 euros. The price had risen by about 17,000 euros.

With transfer agreements speculation is a profitable activity with relatively little capital. 50% of the sale price of an apartment under construction must be paid at the time of purchase.

In this case, an estimated EUR 21,500 had to be paid for the apartment at the time of purchase. If the transactions are successful with a profit of EUR 17,000, the return on investment will be approximately 79 percent.

Phenomenon raises house prices, but a rise in price is not the only concern for the buyer of a home sold under a transfer agreement.

If the reseller is a trader and the apartment is resold to the consumer buyer under a transfer agreement, the responsibilities of the construction company building the apartment are transferred to the seller. For the buyer, this is a clear risk.

In this way, the intermediary is liable for the apartment or for defects in the apartment, for example, in a situation where the construction company building the apartment is in difficulty.

The contractor must allow the transfer contract procedure.

The taxpayer favors transactions with transfer agreements, as there is no need to pay transfer tax in the transfer agreement transaction.