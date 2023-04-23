Investment | The Norwegian Oil Fund does not support the environmental organization’s demand at the oil giant BP’s general meeting

The environmental organization demands the oil giant BP to tighten its climate targets also for the products it sells.

Norwegian the state’s so-called oil fund announced over the weekend that it would oppose the environmental organization’s proposal to tighten the company’s climate goals at the oil giant BP’s general meeting. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

An organization called Follow This did for the general meeting to be held next week presentationaccording to which carbon dioxide emissions caused by the use of products sold by BP should be reduced in accordance with the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The company itself has estimated that the emissions caused by the products it sells will increase until 2030. The company has already committed to reducing the carbon intensity of the products it produces and distributes itself, but the increase in production and sales volumes still means an increase in total emissions.

Norwegian the state investment fund is the world’s largest investor. The value of the fund’s investment assets is approximately EUR 1,258 billion.

The fund did not justify its decision. Last year, the fund said it would tighten its line on companies whose climate goals are not credible. However, each case is weighed separately, the fund has said.

BP’s board of directors has urged shareholders to vote against the motion because, according to the board, it is unclear what exactly the company is proposing to do.

Follow This criticized the oil fund’s decision in an email to Reuters.

“The fund failed the first proper test of its new climate policy,” the organization’s founder Mark van Baal write.

At the end of last year, the Norwegian Oil Fund owned 2.7 percent of BP’s shares. BP said in February that it will slow down its plans announced in 2019 to reduce oil and natural gas production.

In recent years, environmental organizations have demanded tightening of climate and other environmental measures at the general meetings of several companies. The shows’ success has varied.