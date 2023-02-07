Investment | The neglected investment product has risen to new prosperity in an uncertain world situation.

Investment giant Pimco’s portfolio manager Peder Beck-Friis says that low-risk interest rate investments offer attractive returns in an uncertain world situation.

The world economy the turmoil has raised the despised and despised investment product to new prosperity. This is what the asset manager of the investment company Pimco says Peder Beck-Friiswho visited Finland last week to meet customers.

According to Beck-Friis, the returns on fixed income investments are attractive again. Particularly interesting investment targets can be found at the risk-free end of fixed-income investments, which for years yielded almost no return.

“You can now achieve attractive returns from the core of the interest rate market, even if you take a limited credit risk,” says Beck-Friis.

Pimco is a global investment giant that manages $1,740 billion (€1,600 billion) in assets. The company specializes in fixed income investments and its customers are mainly large investors who want a balance of less risky fixed income products for their equity investments.

Pimco’s specialization in fixed income investments is good to remember when the company recommends them over stocks.

Interest investments consist of bonds that companies, banks and governments issue to finance their operations. Bonds are traded on the financial market and their value fluctuates according to the movements of market interest rates.

Debts are also packaged into complex interest products, the basic idea of ​​which, however, is still that the return consists of the interest paid by debtors.

Pimco’s view is that the most attractive yields can currently be obtained from those bonds with the least credit risk. Of course, their interest yield is lower than in riskier fixed-income securities, but still surprisingly good considering the level of risk.

“We want to keep the gunpowder dry for when prices elsewhere [riskillisemmissä arvopapereissa] become attractive.”

Peder Beck-Friis visited Helsinki to meet customers. Pimco aims to increase its customer numbers in the Nordic countries, which are not its strongest market area.

Pimcon its view of the attractiveness of low-risk fixed-income investments is based on its view of the state of the global economy.

A recession is likely in both Europe and the US, although it is likely to be mild in nature.

According to Beck-Friis, the key word in the investors’ operating environment is uncertainty. Before the pandemic, inflation forecasts considered whether the meter would oscillate towards the decimal point or the other. Now the swings can be as much as a whole percentage unit or even two per month.

According to Beck-Friis, investors should be prepared for many different developments.

“We all have to be humble now when making predictions,” says Beck-Friis.

Pimco predicts that the market will continue to fluctuate. The same also applies to the real economy, i.e. the operating environments of companies and households. The business cycle can tighten and it can diverge in different sectors. At the same time, big changes are underway, such as the green transition and ensuring the sustainability of production chains, for example by moving production to politically stable countries.

“When we look at the next five years, we will see more fluctuations in the market but also in the real economy.”

Interest investments were a poor choice for investors for a long time. From the mid-2010s, Western countries experienced ultra-low interest rates until the pandemic and rampant inflation.

At the time, interest income was very low. You couldn’t even dream of an increase in the value of interest-bearing securities when interest rates were already at zero. Interest bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa.

The risk of a rise in interest rates and, with it, a decrease in the value of interest-bearing securities, is just an opportunity.

Many large investors reduced the share of fixed income investments in their investment portfolios to a minimum during zero interest rates. It was lucky for them, because in 2022 the returns on fixed income investments were historically bad.

Now interest has rekindled.

The nominal interest income is already reasonable. In addition, it is possible that interest rates will turn down again. Then the owners of the current bonds would receive additional income from the increase in the value of their papers.

Pimco classifies the fixed income market using a circular pattern with layers. In the middle of the circle are the interest investments with the lowest risk and the lowest interest income. At the core are, for example, deposits made to the US central bank or short-term bonds of solvent states.

When you move outwards in the circle, credit risks increase, but so do interest income.

In the middle stages, Pimco’s framework includes bonds of companies with a good credit rating and MBS products (mortgage backed securities) consisting of packaged housing loans. They are promissory notes that collect their income from the interest paid by housing debtors, whose collateral is loans and, through an intermediary, people’s apartments.

The outermost rings have various debt securities from developing markets and loans from companies that have fallen into the junk category.

Here in an uncertain market situation, Pimco considers it wise to stay in the core of the circle. According to Beck-Friis, real discoveries can also be made in the middle stages.

At best, you can find higher returns on the market and lower risk at the same time. For example, he withdraws structured interest products.

“Structured loans are one of the good targets. Some of the three A’s [korkeimman luottoluokituksen] you can get a good return on investment properties. In some cases, they are even better than the loan papers of single A companies. This is one example.”

In structured loans, several different promissory notes have been assembled, which together balance the risk. Many such products receive a AAA rating from credit rating agencies, indicating the highest possible security. Still, the interest yield they offer is better than many single-A business loans.

The assumption of a better return with less risk is based on the fact that credit rating agencies have been able to assess the risks of complex products correctly.

The US financial crisis showed that it is not a given. The leading credit rating agencies then gave the best possible credit ratings to fixed-income products tied to the housing market, which were inexorably approaching collapse.

Pimco’s favorites currently do not include loans from companies that are sensitive to a downturn in the economic cycle, even if they have a good credit rating. Pimco also currently considers stocks to be risky in relation to their prices and the instability of the investment environment.

If the prices of riskier securities fall, Pimco is ready to move outward on the perimeter towards higher returns.

How about national debts? In Europe, many countries are heavily indebted, which has increased doubts about their fixed-income securities.

Beck-Friis sees good signs for European sovereign bonds. Inflation eats away at the real value of debt. At the same time, Europe has been able to solve problems better than expected. This applies to both the European Central Bank’s monetary policy and cooperation between states.

The European economy was considered so vulnerable that many doubted the European Central Bank’s ability to raise interest rates without wrecking the economy at the same time. So far, the interest rate hikes have gone smoothly.

Beck-Friis believes that the ECB will be able to continue raising interest rates to the level of just over three percent in accordance with Pimco’s forecast, without European countries starting to collapse under their debt burdens.

“We believe that the economy can withstand it.”