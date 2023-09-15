Investment | The most anticipated IPO of the year was a huge success: Armi’s share rose by more than 24 percent

The chip company Arm opened its return to the stock market with a rise of more than 24 percent.

British the stock market listing of the semiconductor company Arm is proving to be a success, at least based on the first day of trading.

The company’s share was up more than 24 percent at the close of the stock exchange at 11 p.m. Finnish time. At the time, the company’s stock was trading at more than 63 US dollars.

Arm said on Wednesday that the stock’s IPO price will be $51.

Arm may be a company unfamiliar to the general public as a name, but almost everyone has come across its products. Chips based on the company’s architecture can be found in practically every smartphone in the world and in many other places as well.

Stock the strong rise on the first trading day was expected to the extent that the company’s initial public offering was heavily oversubscribed. For example, the news agency Bloomberg reported at the beginning of the week that the company’s initial public offering could be oversubscribed by up to 15 times by Wednesday. This again spoke of the great demand for the stock.

95.5 million shares went on public sale on Thursday. Before trading began, it was known that at a price of $51 per share, the IPO would raise nearly $4.9 billion. A price of $60 per share, on the other hand, would generate $5.7 billion.

Before the listing, Armi’s market value was estimated at $51 per share at $54.5 billion. Back in August, it was reported that Softbank was seeking a valuation of 60-70 billion dollars for Arm in the IPO.

The company’s listing is the biggest listing of the year and possibly the biggest listing in years.

Only less than 10 percent of Armi’s shares became the subject of public trading, as the company’s largest owner, the Japanese technology company Softbank, owns 90.6 percent of the company’s shares.

arm has been on the stock exchange before. Softbank bought Arm out of the stock market for $32 billion in 2016.

In the fall of 2020, Softbank tried to sell Armi to technology company Nvidia for more than $40 billion, but the deal collapsed last year due to opposition from competition authorities.