Investment | The market needs a new playbook, says Blackrock’s chief strategist: “The central banks have pushed the economy into recession with their aggressive interest rate hikes.”

Wei Li, who won two gold medals at the Mathematics Olympiad, became the chief strategist of Blackrock, the world’s largest asset management company. In an interview with HS Vision, Li explains why everything is different in the market this year.

Mathematics teaches to think logically and trust numbers instead of emotions. An investment strategist knows this Wei Li. He is a mathematician, whose head clearly rattles numbers at a completely different pace than others. This is also evidenced by the fact that Li has won the gold medal twice at the Chinese Mathematics Olympiad.

