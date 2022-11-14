Investment | The investment guide of Hannes Kulvik, who made cold-blooded gambling moves in the 1980s, advises to look for superior earning models.

Business manager Hannes Kulvik too the story is a remarkable part of the recent history of business Finland.

Kulvik was successful as a stock exchange manager, made cold-blooded gambling moves in the banking war of the 1980s and got involved in the scandalous Kouri deals.

At the same time, Kulvik is one of Finland’s best-known investors. The stock fund he founded has made a handsome return for decades, even if it does not shine at the top of the return statistics for individual years.