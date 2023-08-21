Investment | The Helsinki stock exchange is sinking, and it can tell a sad story about the Finnish economy

The development of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has lagged behind its neighbors this year. HS asked the experts what is wrong with the stock market and are the shares already cheap?

“The Finns the development of shares was [vuoden ensimmäisellä puoliskolla] the weakest of the industrialized countries. It seems that Finland is going into an industrial recession.”

This was stated by the CEO of the employment pension insurance company Varma Risto Murto In Varma’s half-year review bulletin on Friday.

Murro’s words are heavy, but there is a cover for them. During the first six months of the year, the development of the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange lagged far behind its most important benchmarks.

The Helsinki stock exchange has already fallen by more than 12 percent this year. The fall is significant, as, for example, the world’s most followed stock index, the S&P 500, has risen by 13.8 percent at the same time.

Stocks when prices fall, before long the question arises as to whether the worst fall has already been seen. Are the shares actually already relatively cheap, so to speak, at purchase prices?

First, however, it is worth considering why the development of the Helsinki stock exchange in general has lagged behind its neighbors.

HS asked S-bank’s chief strategist for his views on the matter Lippo from Suomi and CEO of Finland’s share savers From Victor Snellman.

Both experts basically offer the same basic explanation: a large part of the largest companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange operate in cyclically sensitive traditional industrial sectors, which are clearly affected by the global economic situation.

For example, in the United States, the large technology companies that have been trailing the indexes are conspicuous by their absence.

S-bank’s Suominen states that the Helsinki Stock Exchange does not really reflect the modern economy.

“Yes, we rely on quite traditional industrial companies. When you look at the Helsinki Stock Exchange and the development of industry in general, that’s where the connection can be found,” Suominen assesses.

Victor Snellman, CEO of Finland's share savers.

Snellman, on the other hand, points out that, for example, in the United States, the big technology giants in particular have dragged the most important indexes with them during the beginning of the year, and behind them the development has been clearly weaker.

In the summer, however, the situation has leveled off, and in June-July the stock market rose especially in the United States quite wide-ranging.

On the other hand At the beginning of the year, the Helsinki Stock Exchange has perhaps also been a little unlucky, Suominen estimates. Large companies have a very high weight on the Helsinki stock exchange, and for many large companies operating outside of cyclical industries, the first year has been difficult for one reason or another.

Suominen highlights, for example, Nordea, the largest company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange by market value, whose industry is doing quite well at the moment.

“Investors may think that the banking sector is doing so well that it will not be able to do this well in the future. The banks make a great interest margin, and there have been no credit losses yet, but when you look at the real estate market, for example, it’s clear that at least the demand for loans will drop and has certainly already dropped recently.”

Fortum is burdened by the drop in electricity prices, while Nestet is burdened by the Swedish distribution obligation issue, Suominen lists. Nokia’s profitability is under pressure weak market situation.

“Of course, in the big picture, you have to think about whether Finland’s economic structure corresponds to what will drive the future. We are a little behind in this traditional productive economy. When you look at what’s growing in the world, it’s services and technology. In that respect, our stock exchange is unfortunately quite lacking compared to other stock exchanges.”

Are you so the shares on the Helsinki stock exchange are already cheap? Suominen and Snellman agree that at least they are hardly particularly expensive anymore. However, neither describes the stock market situation as an actual discount sale.

Experts refer, for example, to the P/E ratio, which describes the ratio of the share price of a company or companies to its earnings. The figure tells how many years the company’s profit per share would pay back the price of that share.

Alone, the P/E figure still does not tell everything, but it can give a direction to the companies’ valuation levels.

“The P/E ratio of the Helsinki Stock Exchange is about ten percent below the long-term average. So now it shouldn’t be expensive at least, it can even be affordable. But there is nothing to prevent share prices on the Helsinki Stock Exchange from falling further,” says Snellman.

Helsinki The P/E ratio of the stock exchange has been around 16 on average for a long time. Suominen calculates that, based on the profit forecast for the next 12 months, the P/E ratio of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has already dropped to a good 12, while at the end of the stock market frenzy during the corona pandemic, it was 18 at the end of 2021 round.

“After all, that trickle is quite a lot. On the other hand, when things have really gone badly in history, the bases have been sought from P/E numbers of less than 10”, says Suominen.

S-bank’s chief strategist Lippo Suominen.

According to him, it is also remarkable how Finland has moved in a different direction compared to the benchmark stock exchanges. In many other countries, valuation coefficients have increased this year.

“From a European point of view, the Helsinki Stock Exchange has traditionally been considered quite expensive, the valuations have been quite high. Now we are below Europe, and even in developing markets the valuation coefficients have risen somewhat, even though there has not been a good year for the stock market either,” says Suominen.

In the same breath, Suominen reminds that valuation levels are not absolute truths, and the valuation figures he quotes are based on current profit forecasts.

“If the results were to disappoint on a large scale, then the valuation would change in its own time. If the economy and companies are doing reasonably well, then relative to that, the valuation starts to be quite affordable.”

What should a small investor think about the current situation of the Helsinki Stock Exchange? The experts interviewed by HS state that the current situation is just one example of the importance of diversifying investments.

“The most important thing is to learn from this. If you have been sitting on Suomi shares, then the mistake has already happened. In that sense, this is a healthy reminder that there are differences in the market. Finnish stocks make up 0.3 percent of the world’s stock market. Maybe it’s also worth investing in that 99.7 percent,” says Suominen.

Snellman, on the other hand, reminds us of the importance of temporal distribution.

“If you make regular purchases, you buy on average at the right price. Above all, you should buy with the same amount every month or every other month – no matter what the investment plan says.”

Snellman emphasizes that when thinking about the cheapness of shares, you always have to think about and analyze the individual company and its industry. He especially prefers companies that seem to be moving steadily “from profit to profit”. A depreciated stock does not necessarily mean that it is a good place to buy.

“If the stock price just flows and flows, for example, the dividend yield may not stay the same in the future. It’s very likely that in the background, the business is crumbling from underneath and the stock is actually just as expensive as before, if not even more expensive.”

“Falling knives should be left for someone else to pick up,” Snellman says.

Snellman also reminds that, basically, there are always players in the market who have more information at their disposal than an individual private investor.

“Does the market know something you don’t? All this leads in practice to the fact that the best way for an ordinary investor is index investing.”