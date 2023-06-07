Investment | The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority prohibits Ermitage Partners from offering investment services

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority prohibits Ermitage from offering investment services without a license.

Finland the financial supervisory authority Finanssivalvonta prohibits Ermitage Partners Oy from offering investment services without a license.

Finanssivalvonta considers that Ermitage has offered investment services without the license required by law, even though the company’s operations have fulfilled the hallmarks of the brokerage of mandates in the Investment Services Act.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on the extraordinary activities of the Hermitage in May.

Founded in 2019, Ermitage has become a star in the Finnish financial industry in a couple of years. During its short period of operation, it has collected more than one billion euros in funds from Finnish investors. In practice, the assets of Ermitage’s customers have been directed to foreign capital investment funds.

The company’s clients include foundations and other professional investors, as well as a significant number of successful individuals in business life.

Financial Supervisory Authority from the decision issued on Wednesday, it is clear that the Ermitage has suspended its operations in May.

The company applied for an investment service company license last July, but the Financial Supervisory Authority has not yet granted one to the company.

“During the business license processing, it has become apparent that the company has already offered investment services during 2022 and will continue in 2023 without an investment service company’s business license, even though the company has been aware of its necessity,” Finanssivalvonta says in a press release.

The Financial Supervisory Authority’s decision takes effect immediately. However, the decision is not legally binding, as Ermitage has the right to appeal to the Helsinki Administrative Court within 30 days of the decision.

The news is updated.