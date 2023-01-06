Investment | The crisis-ridden Tesla’s week had a happy end – on Friday, the share’s sharp decline turned to a rise

Tesla said it is lowering the prices of its cars in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Electric car company Tesla’s dark week came to a satisfying, if not happy, end on Friday.

The company’s week was getting a new touch of black color on Friday, when the company lowered the price of its cars in China for the second time in three months. China is the world’s largest car market. Experts predict that car sales in China will shrink this year.

According to Tesla’s website, the price of the Model 3 dropped to about $33,000, or about 31,000 euros, and the Model Y dropped to about $37,900.

The models in question are Tesla’s most popular electric cars.

Tesla also lowered the prices of Model Y and Model 3 models in Japan, South Korea and Australia.

According to the Reuters news agency, the purpose of the price drop is to accelerate demand for the cars produced by the company’s production line in Shanghai.

Investors received the news with dismay at first.

Tesla’s share price fell more than 30 minutes after the start of trading at a rate of about 4 percent. At 5 p.m., the company’s share cost $105.6.

The share had time to fall by as much as 7.5 percent after the stock market opening, but the slide seemed to calm down a bit by 5 p.m.

Over the course of the evening, however, the company’s share received a tailwind from the US labor market. According to recent statistics, wage growth slowed down in December and at the same time the service sector contracted in December. Investors interpreted this as a sign that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may ease its rate-raising policy.

The news made the key stock indices rise significantly. At 10:15 p.m., the world’s most followed stock index S&P 500 had risen 2.56 percent, the technology-focused Nasdaq 2.9 and the Dow Jones, which tracks large companies, 2.3 percent.

Tesla’s stock also made a complete turnaround and at 10:15 p.m. the stock was up 3.3 percent.

Despite the rise, Tesla’s stock has fallen 7.5 percent this week. From its peak in November 2021, the share price has fallen 72 percent. At the same time, according to information service Refinitiv, more than 890 billion dollars have disappeared from the company’s market value from the peaks of November 2021.

On Monday Tesla published data on its October-December sales figures. The numbers fell short of investors’ expectations and Tesla’s share price fell by more than 12 percent on Tuesday.

It is the company’s biggest daily drop in more than two years. In the 2020s, Tesla’s biggest daily plunge was seen in September 2020, when the company’s stock fell by more than 21 percent in one day.

Read more: Pauli Äyräs tied his assets to Tesla, now he sold the shares

Read more: Tesla completely tanked on Tuesday, and it says that investors are now afraid of a recession

Read more: Families who bought double Teslas are confident: The tormented brand will survive

Editing 6.1. at 22:20: The news has been updated throughout in accordance with the changed market situation. In the original version, Tesla was said to be cheaper on Fridays as well.