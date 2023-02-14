Investment | The bear market is over, says the director of the investment strategy of the giant bank Wells Fargo

Many believe stocks will continue to fall, but Chris Harvey, director of equity strategy at Wells Fargo, believes the decline is over.

Stocks the bear market is over, says the head of equity strategy at the US bank Wells Fargo Chris Harvey.

A bear market can be defined, for example, as a 20 percent decline from the previous peak.

According to the news agency Bloomberg the current bear market has wiped out about 12 trillion, or $12,000 billion, from the calculated value of US stocks.

The world’s most followed stock index, the S&P 500, plunged 25 percent from its peak in early 2022 at its worst during the past year. The technology-focused Nasdaq, on the other hand, had time to sink last year by more than 36 percent from the November 2021 peak.

Based on Monday’s closing prices, the S&P 500 is now about 14 percent lower than the early 2022 peak, and the Nasdaq is about 26 percent lower than the November 2021 peak.

For now With his views, Harvey is in the minority in the US investment market. In a Bloomberg investor survey conducted at the end of January, about 70 percent of respondents said they believed the S&P 500 had not yet bottomed.

However, Harvey is not alone. For example, a market commentator My Ed Yarden announced already in January that the bear market had ended.

The current year has started strongly in the stock market. In January, global stock markets returned approximately four percent, and fixed income investments returned 2–4 percent.

However, Harvey does not see a big bounce in the stock market compared to the current situation. He believes that the S&P 500 index will end the year at 4,200 points, which is 2.7 percent higher than the index’s closing level of 4,090.46 points on Friday.

The opposite the forecast was announced this week by Morgan Stanley. The bank’s investment strategies predict that companies’ profit figures will weaken together with the central bank’s interest rate hikes weigh on stock prices as spring progresses. The bank believes that share prices will bottom out in the spring.

Morgan Stanley’s strategists predict that the S&P 500 index will be at 3,900 points at the end of the year. It is about 4.7 percent less than the index’s closing on Friday.

Aktia bank, on the other hand, is waiting according to its review published on Tuesday moderate investment year for this year and takes a cautious approach to risk-taking, at least in the first half of the year. According to Aktia, the development of the market since the beginning of the year has been overoptimistic.

Aktia predicts that the US stock market will return a moderate 0-5 percent this year. Lower-valued non-U.S. markets have a potential return of 4 to 8 percent.