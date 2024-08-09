Investment | The award-winning portfolio manager tells you where to buy the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Helsinki’s listed companies reported weakened prospects and shrunken results during the summer earnings period. According to portfolio manager Anne Brusila, a stock picker should look for a turnaround in certain industries.
Portfolio manager Anne Brusila knew in advance that the return to work from the holidays would go smoothly.
At the turn of July-August, US macro data hinted at a cooling of the economic power. In addition, the Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate.
The combination made financial markets uneasy. As a result, the yield curve of the Helsinki stock exchange for the current year turned into freezing.
