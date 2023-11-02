Investment | The authorities stopped Ermitage’s operations – Employees are now offering the same services from Sweden.

Former employees of Ermitage Partners offer a familiar service through the Swedish company. The CEO of the new company is Alexander Wallenberg, 26, who belongs to a powerful Swedish family.

Several Ermitage Partners oy’s key personnel are involved in the new Swedish investment service company PE Alliance AB. The recently launched Swedish company PE Alliance offers investors largely the same services as Ermitage Partners, which is on a collision course with the Finnish authorities.

