Investment Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500 Sustainability Index

S&P, which compiles the index, believes that while Tesla is promoting the green transition by manufacturing electric cars, it has significant shortcomings in other sustainability issues, such as the company’s own emissions.

18.5. 22:05

American The S&P 500 stock index has removed the electric car company Tesla from its list of responsibilities in connection with the annual review.

Instead, technology giants Apple and Microsoft, e-commerce giant Amazon and energy company Exxon Mobil remain on the list. This is reported by an American news channel CNBC.

The S&P 500’s ESG index looks at data related to the environment, social well-being and good governance to rank companies and recommend them to investors. The acronym ESG for responsible investing comes from the words environmental, social and governance.

According to S&P, its ESG criteria look at hundreds of individual data for each company to get a comprehensive picture of the company’s impact in the world. The review extends to the company’s own employees as well as its customers and partners.

The index was last updated on May 2nd. The latest selections are opened in a recent blog postaccording to which Tesla lacks, inter alia, a low – carbon strategy.

In addition, the compilers of the index have identified shortcomings in Tesla’s business practices. Poor working conditions and blatant racism have been reported at Tesla’s factories. As a manufacturer of electric cars, Tesla’s mission is to promote the transition away from fossil fuels, but its own emissions have long been lacking.

Related to the scoring is the fact that Tesla has poorly handled the investigation initiated by the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration. The agency began investigating the involvement of Tesla’s autopilot in accidents involving Tesla’s vehicles.

Tesla itself has stated in its interim report that the company is being investigated for waste management in California. Tesla has also received fines in Germany for failing to fulfill its producer responsibility to receive used batteries.

Founder of Tesla Elon Musk did not remain silent with the fall from the ESG index. Musk tweeted that “ESG is a scam” and criticized S&P for losing its dignity.