Infrastructure investments are politically wanted and also demanded by the economy. This offers a friendly environment for investors. What matters in detail. By guest author Nick Langley

NAfter a turbulent 2020, investors are looking ahead and looking for opportunities and stability alike. Thanks to the vaccination programs that are starting up around the world and the fact that economic activity is still intact, the signs are positive. In particular, listed companies from the infrastructure sector could be very promising. The reasons for this are obvious: on the one hand, the industry has been pushing an investment backlog for years, on the other hand, the willingness to invest in local projects increases in times of crisis.

Regional infrastructure projects support the local economy and stimulate the labor market. We expect that more local projects will be launched in 2021 – also with the participation of private investors. That is positive for the investment culture around infrastructure projects and will give the topic a long-term impetus. Added to this is the impetus from the new US President Joe Biden, who has already announced an investment program worth two trillion dollars. One focus here: green infrastructure with which the US economy is to be made fit for the future.

From our point of view, classic energy providers, which have so far hardly been affected by the pandemic, are particularly promising. Gas and electricity continue to flow despite the lockdown, and in the course of the mobility transition, lines and electricity storage must be expanded and set up more robustly. The focus on regenerative energy demanded by politicians also requires investments that can pay off in the medium and long term and be reflected in higher dividends. Hydropower plants and the associated infrastructure also belong to the classic suppliers. Biden wants to make clean drinking water a top priority, especially since enormous amounts of water are lost every day in the USA due to ailing infrastructure – in view of the annual droughts in several states, investments in this area are obvious.

The rail network is the third investment target. In view of the increasing movement of goods and the growing awareness of emissions, it makes sense to shift more freight from road to rail. Joe Biden has already stated that electrifying rail transport could be a viable option. This would reduce costs for the companies involved and increase the margins for rail freight. In addition, efforts are being made in Europe to encourage rail traffic over short distances by air. In addition, the new 5G mobile communications standard offers investors opportunities. Thanks to mobile communications, digitization is also reaching remote regions, and the Internet of Things is making new capacities necessary. We therefore expect providers of radio masts to post at least mid-single-digit growth in the future.

Especially against the background of the Biden presidency in the USA and the growing awareness of sustainable investments, the importance of ESG factors is also increasing. In the context of infrastructure investments, they are now an important analysis tool. ESG factors are incorporated into our processes both when evaluating projects and when analyzing risks, as this allows us to take into account how ESG factors affect each other affect the cash flow and the required rate of return. This enables active managers to measure valuation differences between infrastructure portfolios. Coupled with the robust trend towards more investments in infrastructure, the ESG analysis is a valuable tool for identifying good projects within the growing infrastructure universe in the future.

Nick Langley

Langley studied law and economics in Auckland, has 26 years of experience in the investment industry and is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge Investments, a specialist investment manager for Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton, headquartered in California, is one of the leading global investment firms with offices in 34 countries around the world.