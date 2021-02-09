D.he Germans discover the share. Driven by interest rates that are forever lashed to zero, they are increasingly investing in the stock market. The number of ETF savings plans alone rose by over 50 percent last year, around 1.5 million new accounts were opened, and the recent turbulence surrounding the shares of the video game retailer GameStop showed that private investors are now a force. But that doesn’t mean that they are also successful.

Especially with the antics around GameStop – where small investors tried to drive an actually hopeless share up – it became clear that many are more driven by emotions, greed and herd instinct. However, this is the best and fastest way to unhappy. However, if you want to invest your money successfully in the long term, you have to avoid the traps lurking on the stock market.