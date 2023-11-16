Investment | Stock markets rise strongly again – Is the worst over yet?

The stock markets have been on a strong rise in recent weeks also in Helsinki after a long period of gloom. Could this already be a permanent turn for the better?

Two years without any income! This is how one investor agonized over the fate of his stock portfolio on social media.

He’s not the only one. The decline of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has continued for a couple of years and investors’ faith has been put to the test.

Could a turn for the better finally be at hand? This is what many people are asking now, when the stock market has been on the rise for a few weeks, also on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.