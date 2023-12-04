Investment | Stock market rocket Nvidia’s insiders sold the company’s stock last month

The executives of Nvidia, which is benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom, sold the company’s stock, which has risen more than 200 percent this year, in November.

GPUs the insiders of the manufacturer Nvidia announced last month that they are selling a record number of shares in the company they manage.

News agency Bloomberg’s according to Nvidia’s board of directors and senior management members sold or announced plans to sell a total of nearly 370,000 Nvidia shares worth approximately USD 180 million (approximately EUR 165 million) in November.

The amount is the highest on a monthly basis for at least six years. The matter is clear from the data collected by the information service Washington Service. According to the information service, insiders have not bought Nvidia shares since 2020.

Nvidia is the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 index, which broadly tracks US stocks, this year as the company has benefited from increased demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence computing.

Nvidia’s share price has more than tripled during the current year, but recently the price development has been slower. The company’s stock has fallen by about six percent since November 21, when the company published its August-October interim report.

In connection with the announcement of the results review, the company gave a turnover forecast for the current quarter, which exceeded analysts’ expectations.

An Nvidia spokesperson told Bloomberg that the vast majority of the stock sales were part of a sales plan in which stock sale dates are set in advance.

The method of operation is recommended by the financial regulator SEC. Many US companies follow the recommendation so that the management is not suspected of illegal insider trading.

Some investors follow the stock trades of the insiders of listed companies in order to get an indication of the company’s share price development, because the company’s managers and board members have the best and most in-depth knowledge of the company.

Insider stock trades are closely monitored, and insiders have the opportunity to buy or sell only at certain times.

According to academic studies, insider purchases have historically been more correlated with share price performance than sales.

According to the Washington Service, insiders of companies in the S&P 500 index generally increased their purchases of shares in the companies they managed in November. The ratio of stock buyers and sellers rose to its highest level in six months last month.