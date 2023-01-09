Investment | Shorters made huge profits last year with the decline of Tesla and other technology stocks

Investors practicing the short-selling strategy with the highest returns pulled Tesla’s stock out of the back pocket, reports the British newspaper Financial Times.

Americans the dive of shares of technology companies brought brisk returns to short-selling investors, i.e. short sellers, last year, tells British newspaper Financial Times.

According to data collected by the US consulting company S3 Partners, which follows short sales, short sellers made a total of about 300 billion dollars (about 280 billion euros) last year.

This is a complete turnaround in returns compared to last years. According to the statistics of the consulting company, in the years 2019–21, short sellers made a total of approximately 572 billion dollars in losses. In 2019–21, stocks were boosted by low interest rates and the market’s quick recovery from the corona crisis.

S3 Partners’ shorting statistics cover data from 2018.

Major according to S3 Partners, some of the short-sellers’ profits last year came thanks to the decline in the shares of large American technology companies.

These companies include e-commerce giant Amazon, iPhone manufacturer Apple, Facebook owner Meta Platforms and electric car company Tesla.

Investors practicing the short-selling strategy with the highest returns pulled Tesla’s stock out of the back pocket. According to S3 Partners’ invoices, the short sellers received a profit of 15.8 billion dollars from the short sale of the Tesla stock.

Tesla’s stock fell 65 percent last year. At the same time, the company’s CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock it owned to finance the Twitter purchase.

However, short sellers of Twitter’s stock suffered losses of more than 500 million dollars. At one point during the Twitter buying process, the shorts guessed wrongly that the deal would collapse.

Technology stocks as a counterbalance, short sellers suffered big losses from the rise in oil company shares.

Shares of Exxon Mobil, Occidental, Chevron, Marathon and Conoco Phillips rose last year as crude oil prices rose after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to S3 Partners’ statistics, short-sellers from other sectors received both profits and losses.

The demand for borrowing shares, which enables short selling, was also high last year.

According to the research company S&P Global Market Intelligence, institutional investors’ income from stock lending grew to $12.5 billion last year, or 14.8 percent from the previous year.