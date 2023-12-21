DThe saver's allowance has been increased this year from 801 euros for single people to 1,000 euros. For those assessed together it is now 2000 euros. The annoying thing about the saver's allowance is that it expires at the end of the year. Anyone who has not received any interest income or realized any price gains has no advantage. Contrary to what is often demanded and sometimes practiced in other countries, unused allowances in this country cannot be taken into future years in order to be used later.

This is of high tax relevance for all those who save long-term on the capital market, especially in stocks and stock ETFs. While fund taxation has been changed to more continuous taxation over the term since 2018, many stocks only generate comparatively low annual income in the form of dividend distributions. As a result, the saver allowance is often not fully used. The big profit and the corresponding taxation only occur at the end when the property is sold.

There used to be incentives for long-term savings. Anyone who held securities for a longer period did not have to pay taxes on the profits. However, the CDU/CSU and SPD came to the conclusion that they wanted to equate short-term day trading with long-term investments and abolished the tax-free speculation period for securities held for longer periods. Exceptions are real estate, gold and crypto investments, whose profits remain tax-free after certain holding periods. Otherwise, financial institutions have withheld 25 percent withholding tax on interest, dividends and realized capital gains since 2009, plus the solidarity surcharge, so it is 26.375 percent plus church tax if applicable.

Realize price gains every now and then

Since then, every long-term investor should ask themselves the question: Why only realize price gains at the end? From a tax perspective, if the saver's allowance would otherwise expire unused, it can make sense to sell positions with price gains beforehand and thus exhaust the saver's allowance. Since it is a long-term investment, the share or ETF can be bought again immediately (or when the money is back in the clearing account).







Attention should be paid to the costs. Especially for funds with an issue fee, you should carefully calculate whether it is worth it. Anyone who trades with cheap online brokers will only lose a small amount in fees for stocks and ETFs through the transaction. If you have to wait until the money is credited to you in order to be able to buy the security again, which can take two days, you run the risk of having to buy the position back later at a higher price. However, the price may have fallen in the meantime. The tax advantage can be around 280 euros for individuals and 560 euros for married couples if the saver's allowance had not been used before and 1,000 or 2,000 euros in capital gains are now realized tax-free.

Observe the FIFO principle

The Frankfurt financial service provider Ginmon has installed a tax optimization algorithm for its customers, which ensures that the exchange-traded index funds (ETF) in the customer portfolios are automatically sold and reallocated in exactly the same way before the end of the year in accordance with the FIFO principle (first in, first out). that the tax allowance is optimally utilized. “It is not easy for private investors to see how much profit there is in a security, especially with savings plans,” says Ginmon founder Lars Reiner. “Due to the regular purchases, each tranche has a different profit, although legally speaking, the oldest securities must always be sold first according to the FIFO principle.”

Children are also entitled to the saver allowance. Here, too, it can make sense to occasionally realize accumulated profits and use the saver's allowance before less favorable tax situations arise later. In general, you must remember to give the bank an exemption order, otherwise the saver allowance will not be applied.