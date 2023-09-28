Investment | Remedy’s stock rose sharply after Alan Wake 2 received positive reviews

Game company Remedy’s major project game is scheduled to be released at the end of October.

Game developer Remedy Entertainment’s stock rose strongly on Thursday after the company’s soon-to-be-released game Alan Wake 2 received positive early reviews in the gaming media.

On Thursday, Remedy’s share increased by 15.9 percent to 23.65 euros and was at its best up more than 20 percent on the Helsinki stock exchange.

Among other things IGN, Cnet and Gamesradar -game news sites published advance reviews of the action adventure game developed by Remedy on Wednesday. Alan Wake 2 is scheduled for release on October 27th.

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s biggest game development project to date and a sequel to Alan Wake, released in 2010. The company has been developing the game for years, and according to analyst estimates, its development budget is around 50-60 million euros.

Investors expect a lot from the game. According to the Swedish equity research company Redeye, Alan Wake 2 is one of the most anticipated games this year, and according to Inderes, its release is moving Remedy to a stage of profitable growth.

In his review earlier in September, Inderes estimated that the game has “clear potential” to achieve better sales figures than the original Alan Wake.

Redeye notes that Alan Wake 2 is very similar in style to Resident Evil 8, which sold a record-breaking game, i.e. more than three million copies within a few days of its release.

Redeye analysts expect Remedy’s new game to sell around 30 percent of the sales of the hit Resident Evil 8, but at least twice as much as Remedy’s previous commercially successful Control game.