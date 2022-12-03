The level recorded in the 3rd quarter is the highest since 2014, when it reached 19.8% of GDP

Brazil’s investment rate was 19.6% of GDP in the 3rd quarter of 2022. This is the highest level since 2014. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result on Thursday (Dec.1, 2022). Here’s the full of the report (2 MB).

The percentage is formed by the proportion of GFCF (Gross Fixed Capital Formation) in relation to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of Brazil. The Brazilian economy grew 0.4% in the 3rd quarter compared to the previous one. Gross fixed capital formation rose by 2.8% in the period.

The GFCF measures the expansion of the economy’s future productive capacity through current investments in fixed assets. In practice, it records how much companies have increased their capital goods, which serve to expand the production of other goods such as machinery, equipment and construction material.

The investment rate reached its maximum on two occasions: the 3rd quarter of 2009 and the 3rd quarter of 2012. In both, the level was 21.5%. Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) said that the rate should exceed 20% in 2022. The level has not been higher than 20% since the 1st quarter of 2014, that is, more than 8 years.

Felipe Rodrigo de Oliveiraeconomist at MAG Investimentossaid that, before 2014, there was a greater perspective of potential growth of the Brazilian economy, which stimulated investments.

“Recent growth has more to do with post-covid pandemic adjustment issues. For 2023, we should see a decline”, said the analyst. Felipe Rodrigo said that studies indicate that the ideal level of the investment rate should be between 22% and 25%, which would increase Brazil’s potential growth.