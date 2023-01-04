Investment | Pauli Äyräs tied his assets to Tesla, now he sold the shares

Former poker pro Pauli Äyräs considers Elon Musk the greatest inventor of our time, but also dishonest and selfish and harmful to the Tesla brand.

As a poker pro became known Pauli Äyräs says he has sold all his Tesla shares.

“For the first time in three years, I own zero Tesla shares,” Äyräs tweeted in English on Wednesday.

Äyräs, who played online poker professionally told HS about his big Tesla investments in January 2021, when he announced his intention to invest the approximately 400,000 euro poker pot entirely in Tesla shares.

At the time, he said about 90 percent of his wealth was invested in Tesla. Åräk’s investment strategy goes against all traditional advice. One of the most common investment tips is that you should diversify your portfolio into different stocks to reduce risks.

In January 2021, Äyräs said he had invested millions of euros in Tesla, and the value of the holdings had multiplied.

At the beginning of 2021, Tesla’s market value rose to more than 800 billion dollars for the first time. Now on Wednesday, the market value is about 340 billion dollars.

HS inquired Find out the background of his decision to sell. Äyräs answered the questions by e-mail.

Äyräs states that the demand for Tesla cars changed drastically during the third quarter of last year. The supply exceeded the demand, the prices were reduced and the margins are reduced, which may slow down the company’s growth. Tesla’s CEO also has a share With Elon Musk.

“Hence the valuation coefficients and with them Tesla’s course [laskevat]. The reason for the sharp drop in demand could be the global recession or the damage done by Musk to the Tesla brand (for some, driving a Tesla has become a political statement, a bit like a red MAGA hat). I suspect it’s a mix of both. I also doubt that both problems will go away in time and Tesla still has a chance to become the world’s biggest company,” Äyräs writes.

Äyräs still sees a brilliant future ahead of Tesla, even though growth may temporarily slow down. He remains open to buying back Tesla when the time is right.

“Tesla is no longer dependent on Musk, and if Musk steps down, Tesla is still in a good situation, maybe even better. I look forward to the opportunity to buy shares again in the future. I would like to see either a lower share price or a change in Tesla’s fundamentals or the world’s economic outlook before that.”

Äyräs does not disclose the euro amounts that he has invested and potentially lost or earned from Tesla stock transactions. On Wednesday, he says he sold his last shares at a price of $125 to $190.

In January 2021, he said he bought shares in the price range of $420 to $1,377. This cannot be used to determine the profits or losses he has made. After Äyräk’s purchases in 2021, Tesla’s stock has also been split.

On Tuesday, Tesla’s stock closed at $108.

“In hindsight, you can say that it was a big mistake not to sell at 400,” Äyräs stated in his tweet.

Two years then Äyräs said that a big factor behind his belief in Tesla is billionaire Elon Musk, who considered by many to be a genius and a visionary. After Musk’s purchase of Twitter several may have changed their minds.

Åräksen’s opinion about Musk is now divided.

“I considered Elon Musk before and still as the greatest inventor genius of our time, whose contribution to humanity is greater than perhaps anyone else’s in this century. Musk has revolutionized space flight and electric cars. In Ukraine, by the way, Space X’s Starlink is vital.”

However, Äyräs notes that Musk’s big speeches about Tesla’s success disappointed investors. Tesla did not reach its original delivery target for 2022.

Tesla had set a goal of delivering at least 50 percent more vehicles than the previous year. Tesla said on Monday that it delivered about 1.31 million vehicles last year. The amount is about 40 percent more than in 2021.

“On the other hand, I now also consider Musk dishonest and selfish. The man sold his own shares while letting the investors understand that everything was fine,” Äyräs writes.

From the third quarter when telling, Musk assured that the end of the year will be great and that Tesla can become the most valuable company in the world.

“A moment later, Musk sold billions of shares, according to his own words, “to get dry powder” and from Q4 [neljännestä vuosineljänneksestä] came a disaster.”

26-year-old Äyräs says that he has retired from poker for the time being. His biggest passion right now is the stock market.

“Trading has gone quite well, so I guess you can consider it my profession for now,” Äyräs writes.

According to the tax authorities, Äyräs made a total of 1.7 million euros last year. The income as a whole was capital income.