John F. Robles caravaca de la cruz Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:01



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The three employment programs that are currently underway in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz add up to an investment of more than one million euros and employ 45 people. The Caravaqueño city council and the Murcia Region Employment and Training Service (SEF) develop these initiatives aimed at improving the maintenance and beautification of public spaces in the municipality. The focus is placed in a special way on the streets and green areas of the historic center, with the horizon of the Jubilee Year 2024.

These projects, with a global budget close to 800,000 euros, are specialized in masonry work, cleaning and garden care. Its implementation has allowed the hiring of unemployed people, who receive training to improve their job placement options, while doing paid work.

The mayor, José Francisco García, and the director of the Regional Employment and Training Service, Marisa López, have visited the student-workers who participate in the program called ‘Tourism Sustainability Plan. Camino a Caravaca 2024’ and which mainly focuses on cleaning the historic center and tourist areas.