Minister Marcos Ortuño made his debut this Thursday as spokesman for the Executive and did so by announcing an investment of 4 million euros by the Ministry of Tourism, a department that he also directs, whose ultimate goal is to promote the creation of new air routes with the International Airport of the Region of Murcia, in addition to consolidating those that are currently operating. This investment, which will be made through the Murcia Region Tourism Institute, can be extended for two years and means multiplying by 10 the financial resources allocated to this objective last year.

The action will consist of launching an extraordinary tourism promotion action, with marketing and co-marketing campaigns in the main peninsular airports that act as major airline connection nodes, as well as in different national and international markets that are special interest to the Community.

In Spain, some of the airports that connect numerous airlines and on which the Region will focus its promotion are those of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. At an international level, the priorities will be the United Kingdom, France and Italy, countries with which greater connectivity is sought.

The objective of these promotional actions is to encourage tourist demand at those points, to attract travelers to the Region’s International Airport, following the model already used by other autonomous communities to promote the implementation of new airlines. On the other hand, Ortuño pointed out that the Community has still not received a response from the Ministry of Transport to the request made to declare the air connection with Madrid as a Public Service Obligation, which “would facilitate the creation of the long-awaited route with the capital”. .

Ratified the agreement to strengthen Primary Care



On the other hand, the Governing Council ratified this Thursday the agreement of the General Health Board of November 25, 2022, adopted to reinforce the Primary Care staff and stop the strike called by the doctors. The agreement contemplates the expansion of the workforce of the Murcian Health Service by 2023 with the creation this year of 213 new positions, of which 123 correspond to Primary, 111 of them as family doctors and 12 as pediatricians. The remaining 90 correspond to 9 positions for midwives, 30 for nurses, 11 physiotherapists, 11 social workers, 11 nursing assistants and 18 administrative assistants.

It is also worth noting the creation of Primary Care directorates, as well as the assignment of the destination complement level 28 to the coordinators of the Primary Care teams and those responsible for Nursing of the Primary teams. Likewise, the current amounts received by professionals to carry out the self-contracting program are increased in order to reduce waiting lists.

In terms of Emergencies and Health Emergencies, during 2023 the SUAP of La Flota, in Murcia, will be equipped with a double team to serve the population 24 hours a day, which means the creation of 4 positions for specialist doctors, 4 nurses, 4 orderlies and 3 technicians. In Lorca, a second SUAP will be opened in Santa Rosa de Lima in the coming months, while the San Cristóbal Health Center is being built. The creation of a fourth SUAP in the metropolitan area of ​​Murcia is also planned.

Likewise, positions that are difficult to cover are given economic incentives and the value of the hour on call for resident personnel is increased. Among other measures, in the field of Nursing, Unit Supervisor positions will be created in the afternoon shifts of the units that, due to their large volume of activity, are considered essential to guarantee their coordination and operation.