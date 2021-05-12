A total of 30 million euros will be spent by the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment in actions that will have an impact on the improvement of the Mar Menor, within the 55 that the regional government will allocate in total to the salty lagoon. This was announced this Wednesday by the counselor of the branch, Antonio Luengo, who appeared in the Assembly to present the budgets of his department. These amount to 325 million euros, 4.48% more than in 2020.

Among the actions announced by Luengo are an investment of 4.5 million euros for the construction of wooden bioreactors, which will allow denitrifying the water in the Rambla del Albujón, 800,000 euros for the removal of biomass and stranded boats; or 380,000 euros for the conservation of the nacra.

In addition, to avoid as much as possible the effects of the rains on the Mar Menor, the Ministry has budgeted various initiatives, among which the execution of the environmental tank of Playa Honda, the new rainwater collector of the avenue 13 de Octubre de Los Alcázares, the north and south collectors of San Javier, the Torre Pacheco storm tank (“with the capacity to retain a volume similar to 24 Olympic water pools”), improvements in the wastewater treatment plants of Los Alcázares and La Unión, as well as the expansion of the San Javier flow regulation tank.

Luengo demanded that the Government of Spain “undertake the investments resulting from its competence and execute the Zero Dumping Project; that they respond to our offer to create the Inter-Administrative Commission of the Mar Menor and the High Commissioner of the Mar Menor; and that they collaborate with the removal of sludge and sludge that, according to the scientific community, pose a serious threat to the ecosystem.

Agricultural aid and rural roads



In the area of ​​agriculture, the counselor reported that 22 million are earmarked for the conversion and maintenance of organic farming, from which 3,500 producers will benefit. A budget of 12.5 million has also been budgeted in order to face climate change through agri-environment and climate measures, which will reach 1,650 farmers, as well as 5.2 million euros for 300 young farmers and 3.5 million in aid for the modernization and efficiency of agricultural holdings. The latter will be included in a call that will see the light before this summer, said the head of Agriculture.

For the promotion of Denominations of Origin and Protected Geographical Indication products, 300,000 euros will be allocated, “facilitating the opening of new markets,” declared Antonio Luengo, who announced that in 2021 9.5 million euros will be invested to repair 125 kilometers of 68 rural roads.

8.3 million euros are destined for modernization of irrigation, of which irrigators from Abanilla, Yecla or Librilla, among others, will benefit.

Debugging and Tajo-Segura



Antonio Luengo reiterated the need for water in the Segura basin, denouncing that the Government of Spain wants to close the Tajo-Segura Transfer “and put an end to 42 years of solidarity.” He reiterated that the Region purifies 99% of the water that is generated, which makes it possible to allocate more than 120 cubic hectometres to a second use.

Thus, the Murcia Region Sanitation and Treatment Entity will have a budget of 73.7 million euros, of which 40.5 million will be invested in the control and operation of the 99 treatment plants and the 56 pumping stations. The construction of the Totana storm tank (1.5 million) will also be completed within a month and will undertake the aforementioned Torre Pacheco, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

«In addition, we will allocate about 3.7 million to the construction of two new treatment plants: Cañadas de San Pedro (Murcia) that we will put out to tender when we receive authorizations from the CHS and the Murcia City Council, and La Majada (Mazarrón), which will be It is under construction ”, explained the counselor.

Biodiversity



In the Environment chapter, Luengo will have a total of 27 million euros for biodiversity conservation actions. Thus, one million euros will be allocated to remodel the Visitor Center of the Regional Park of Las Salinas and 250,000 euros to recover the old Visitor Center of Valle and Carrascoy. In addition, “we will create new service points in the Sierra de la Pila, in Fortuna, and in Monte Arabí, in Yecla,” he announced.

In addition, the accounts contemplate 1.5 million for the adaptation of land affected by metal mining in the Lo Poyo wetland, creating a 2.7-kilometer walkway between Los Nietos and Los Urrutias, which will avoid flooding, improving vegetation and the dune system, and eliminating invasive alien species.