Investment | Nordic Ninja establishes a 200 million euro fund

Japanese the private equity fund Nordic Ninja is establishing a second fund of 200 million euros in Northern Europe.

The fund invests in companies operating in the fields of climate technology, digital society and so-called deep technology. The business idea of ​​deep technology companies is based on high technological know-how.

With the new fund, Nordic Ninja doubles its operations in the Nordics and the Baltics, and at the same time expands its operations to Britain, Ireland and the Benelux countries. The fund is Japan’s largest in Europe.

“With the help of the second fund, Nordic Ninja will continue investing in early-stage companies that promote change in the fields of sustainable development and digital society,” the company says in its press release.

Nordic Ninja was founded in 2019. The fund unites current and former entrepreneurs and engineers from Northern Europe and Japan, Nordic Ninja says.

The main investor of the second fund is the Japanese export credit institution Japan Bank of International Cooperation.

European investors include Estonian private equity fund Balt Cap and pension funds managed by Swedish Swedbank.

Japanese investors include the car company Honda and the electronics company Omron, who also invested in Nordic Ninja’s first fund.

Nordic Ninja’s first fund of 101 million euros has invested in, among others, the Swedish electric scooter company Voi, the Estonian ride-hailing company Bolt and the Finnish virtual glass company Varjo Technologies.

The fund has made 20 investments so far. Three of them have reached the so-called unicorn status. Unicorns are growth companies whose value has exceeded one billion dollars in funding rounds.

According to Nordic Ninja, several of its other investment targets can also become unicorns.

Half of the first fund’s investments have been made in companies operating in the fields of mobility and transportation. In these sectors, the carbon footprint, inefficiency and poor user experience have been problems, the fund says.