AInvestors have had little joy in cannabis stocks in recent years. The prices went downhill steeply, and the federal government played a part in this. The hope for a quick legalization of weed, which friends of hemp had linked to the inauguration of the traffic light coalition in Berlin, was lost in tough negotiations over the modalities of the project. There are also increasing warnings about the health damage that cannabis can cause. But now, no joke, April 1st has been set as the date for the first stage of release. Is there still a big cannabis rush on the stock market?

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

There is little to be said for it. The course of the Munich provider Synbiotic, one of the few listed German cannabis companies, reacted promptly to the announcement. The price of the shares almost doubled within hours. But this increase occurred at a very low level. When the company went public almost three years ago, almost four times as much was paid for the shares as it is today.