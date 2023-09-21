Investment | More and more people owned stock exchange shares or investment funds last year, but the value of the holdings decreased

At the end of last year, almost 35 percent owned investment funds, stock exchange shares or both. The shareholding has grown rapidly since 2013, as at that time the corresponding share was 25 percent.

Investment funds or the share of people owning stocks continued to grow in Finland last year, says Statistics Finland.

Household wealth statistics by At the end of last year, 1.89 million people owned stock exchange shares or shares in investment funds.

The number of owners increased by 2.1 percent, or about 39,500 people from the previous year.

At the end of last year, almost 35 percent owned investment funds, stock exchange shares or both. The shareholding has grown rapidly since 2013, as at that time the corresponding share was 25 percent. From 2019, the share increased by about five percentage points.

At the end of last year, the most common ownership of investment funds or stock exchange shares was in the 35-44 age group. 40 percent of them owned funds or shares.

Statistics Finland According to At the end of last year, 16.2 percent owned shares listed on the stock exchange. Shares listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and funds in a share savings account have been included.

Although the share of those owning stock exchange shares or investment funds increased, the median value of holdings fell by almost a fifth in a year. At the end of last year, the median value of holdings was more than 5,400 euros, while a year earlier it was more than 6,700 euros.

A quarter of those who owned funds or shares. The value of the holdings was quite small, less than 1,080 euros. Every fourth owner had a pot of more than 20,600 euros.

Ten percent of the fund and share owners had holdings worth more than EUR 67,000, and five percent more than EUR 132,600.