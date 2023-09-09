Millennials are considered technology-savvy, predominantly well-educated and self-confident people. Born from the early 1980s to the late 1990s, this age group, also known as Generation Y, has a reputation for placing freedom, leisure time and family more important than status and prestige. But more freedom usually also requires a corresponding financial basis. So how does this part of the population deal with the issue of money? The poll researcher Yougov investigated this question in a representative survey of more than 1,000 people aged 25 to 40 in Germany on behalf of two fintechs, the financial app provider Forget Finance and the digital, sustainable asset manager Evergreen.

The good news is that regular savings and investments are very popular among millennials, according to one of the results available to the FAZ in advance. On average, eight out of ten put money aside regularly. What is noteworthy, however, is that despite rising interest rates and continued high inflation, the majority of those surveyed still save their own money without interest – 40 percent in checking accounts and 30 percent in cash. According to the Federal Statistical Office, inflation in this country was estimated at 6.1 percent in August after 6.2 percent in July. Only 30 percent of those surveyed said they would invest the money. But every return, no matter how low, reduces inflation at least somewhat.