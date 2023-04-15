Sunday, April 16, 2023
Investment | Many people suffer from a big dividend bias, says the professor: "It doesn't make the investor any richer."

April 15, 2023
Investment | Many people suffer from a big dividend bias, says the professor: “It doesn’t make the investor any richer.”

Picture: Tuomas Kärkkäinen

Many investors have completely misunderstood dividends, claims Professor Peter Nyberg. According to him, running after dividends is absurd, because they don’t make anyone richer.

Dividend tap opened up! A record-breaking dividend rain is coming! Here are the best dividend yields!

These are the words used to describe companies’ spring dividend distributions in Finland.

In recent weeks, the eagerly awaited dividends have again flowed into investors’ accounts. Finnish listed companies have distributed to their shareholders the second largest dividend pot of all time, i.e. a total of more than 14 billion euros.

