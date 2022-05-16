Investment Major investor Warren Buffett wore shopping pants on his feet, even as the stock market rumbled

Berkshire Hathaway has bought tens of billions of dollars in shares in recent months.

Stateside key stock indices have fallen sharply in 2022. The bearish market has meant that a large number of investors have reduced the number of shares in their portfolios.

Perhaps the most famous investor in the world Warren Buffettin Berkshire Hathaway, on the other hand, has made tens of billions of dollars in stock purchases over the past few months, says Wall Street Journal. The purchases are reflected in a statement that institutional investors are required to make on a quarterly basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Buffett’s investment company recently bought a total of 901,768 shares in the oil company Occidental Petroleum. Berkshire Hathaway began investing in Occidental shares for the first time in late February.

In recent months, Berkshire Hathaway has also won more shares in energy company Chevron, among others. In addition, the company is said to have invested heavily in an IT company HP: n and a gaming company Activision Blizzardin shares.

Investing in energy companies may rightly be supported by accelerating inflation, which has been particularly evident in energy and fuel prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also increased uncertainty in the energy market.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway’s four largest shareholdings in terms of market capitalization are Apple, Bank of America, American Express and Chevron. At the end of March, the investment company Apple owned more than $ 150 billion.

Warren Buffett’s long career as a famous billionaire investor has also brought with it many harshly spoken words that many also use as investment advice. One of these is “be not afraid when others are greedy and be greedy when others are scared”. Perhaps Buffett’s firm is realizing this wisdom in its latest round of shopping as so many investors around are reducing their stock weights for fear of bigger losses.