Monday, October 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment | Last year’s favorite stock has become investors’ crowning glory. We listed the stocks that collapsed the most.

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

Many of the star stocks of the last few years have become stock market losers this year. HS Visio found out which shares have taken the worst hit in the stock market turmoil and where the investor’s funds have been the safest.

The bad ones the news have been following each other in recent weeks and the stock markets have only ever slipped to new lows.

And there is no relief in sight.

“It seems that the stock market is in a panic phase. It should be calmed down. There are a lot of fears in the air now,” says the portfolio manager Juha Varis from S-Bank.

#Investment #years #favorite #stock #investors #crowning #glory #listed #stocks #collapsed

See also  Woman pissed off at Christmas "turkey" and collects ridicule on the net
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Liga MX: Duelazos! Defined the semifinals of the Apertura 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.