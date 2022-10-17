Investment | Last year’s favorite stock has become investors’ crowning glory. We listed the stocks that collapsed the most.

Many of the star stocks of the last few years have become stock market losers this year. HS Visio found out which shares have taken the worst hit in the stock market turmoil and where the investor’s funds have been the safest.

The bad ones the news have been following each other in recent weeks and the stock markets have only ever slipped to new lows.

And there is no relief in sight.

“It seems that the stock market is in a panic phase. It should be calmed down. There are a lot of fears in the air now,” says the portfolio manager Juha Varis from S-Bank.