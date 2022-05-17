Investment Juuso Aitta started investing at the age of 13. Now he teaches placement to his high school buddies, and the courses are tough for Tunku.

This spring’s student Juuso Aitta is running investor courses in his high school. On Tuesday, he was elected Young Investor of the Year.

Of the year Helsinki resident who received the Young Investor Award Juuso Aitta know what has been talked about in the school corridors this spring: the buzz of the stock exchanges and whether it would be the right time to buy shares right now.

Investment speech has become commonplace even in schools, high schools and middle schools – at least for some students.

Juuso Aita’s classmates asked for investment advice at primary school, as he started investing at the age of 13.

However, no advice was sought from him at the time.

“I urged them to find out for themselves, and so have I. Even though I got a lot of advice from my parents, I always wanted to check it out myself, ”he recalls with a laugh.

Today Aitta is a 19-year-old student this spring and has been taking placement courses in her own school at Herttoniemi Co-educational School for two years. It has been tough for the courses, as many now want to learn how to invest.

Aita’s active work to make the investment known brought her the Young Investor of the Year award at a stock exchange gala organized by the Stock Exchange Foundation and its partners on Tuesday night.

The award was based precisely on his own enthusiasm and sharing of knowledge with others, acting as a role model – not the return or size of the investment portfolio.

Aitta has taken placement courses at her school, which have been included in the elective courses of the curriculum, and from which she receives normal performance marks.

Previously, no courses have been organized at Aita School. The courses have had a Responsible Teacher, but Aitta has taught with the teaching materials of the Exchange Foundation.

“ “Interest in the stock market was born at home, when everyone else in the family invests.”

Even before that, he has taught lessons to ninth-graders about saving and investing as part of the Exchange Foundation’s exchange messenger program. In addition, he has trained other young people to work as stock exchange ambassadors.

“The award feels like a good recognition for the work done. However, the most important thing is to make the investment known, ”says Aitta.

In total, the awards were presented in nine different series at the Stock Exchange Gala.

Fact Awarded at the Stock Exchange Gala The Exchange Gala, which was held for the first time, rewarded individuals and companies that developed securities savings and the market in 2021.

Investor Influencer of the Year: Verneri Pulkkinen, community builder at Inderes

Best Chairman of the Board: Robert Ingman (heads Qt Group’s Board of Directors)

Young investor of the year: Juuso Aitta

Listed of the year: Spinnova

Best Enhancer: Qt Group

Promoter of diversity: Konecranes

Pioneer of the circular economy: Betolar

Modifier: Tecnotree

Top Investor Sites: Huhtamaki (large), Alma Media (medium), Raute (small) and Lemonsoft (First North). The selections were made by a jury consisting of Professor Vesa Puttonen, investors Mika Heikkilä, Tom Lindström and Jasmin Hamid, and Sari Lounasmeri, CEO of the Stock Exchange Foundation. The investment of the year was chosen by public vote.

Although Even the barn monitors the stock market every day, he is not stuck at the computer to follow the recent nervousness of the stock market.

Currently, the days are spent at the Helsinki Swimming Stadium, where he will be the swimming supervisor for the second summer. In a couple of weeks, there will be a student party, then going to Aalto University School of Economics and going to the army in July.

In addition to all this, does he also dream of getting rich? Or what made him buy shares at the age of 13 at all?

“Interest in the stock market was born at home, when everyone else in the family invests.”

Money for investing Aitta says that he received the summer work money and birthday gift money. He devours investment information from everywhere: news, analysis, podcasts.

In addition, he has studied, among other things, the basics of finance at the Open University.

“ “The talk about the importance of saving and building bumpers has gone through for young people.”

Granary says he does not dream of getting rich or becoming a millionaire. And not expensive cars either. Cars are a bad investment.

“I wouldn’t want to win millions from the Eurojackpot, but would rather increase my wealth by investing. That’s when I felt I had done something for myself by using my own skills to make good investments. ”

According to Aita, the reasons for young people’s investment enthusiasm are quite common in general, and there are no “now I will become a millionaire” dreams.

Sure, some may have been excited to see those in the crypt enriched with some great cars, but for the most part it’s just realism.

“The talk about the importance of saving and building bumpers has gone through for young people. It is also the case that it is not worthwhile to deposit money in a bank account, but to earn a return on it by investing. ”

According to Aita, raising money is not an end in itself for her, but it means, above all, the freedom to do what she wants, to do the kind of work she likes.

In the future, he dreams of two careers: first in his studies in finance and then in his pursuit of commercial pilot training.

“Air transport is such a cyclical sector that it is not worth relying on it alone. Many pilots also have a backup plan and a backup profession. I dream about it myself. ”

Juuso Aitta, who was chosen as the young investor of the year, does not dream of sudden enrichment.

Placement is not always a shortcut to happiness. The ongoing stock market downturn can take a long time, and sometimes it can take years to recover.

Is Juuso Aitta prepared for that? And is he worried that his schoolmates might burn their fingers in their placements?

“Our own feelings have varied, but in any case it is better to be in the market than completely out, because otherwise there will be no revenue. I am confident that, in the long run, the stock market has brought in an annual return of around 8%. I have time to wait. ”

And if there is money in the savings, then the price drop is also an opportunity for him to buy,

He has reminded others to avoid unnecessary back-and-forth sales and purchases, especially if they do not have time to follow the market. It can be expensive.

Stock market The downturn in the first half of the year has taken down 20 percent of the value of Aita’s investments, ie the average of the stock exchange.

Before that, the investments have beaten the average return on the stock exchange, he said. The big credit for it belongs to the two most important holdings, Marimekko and Revenio.

Revenio is his first share and he bought Marimekko from the stock exchange’s interest pit. The rates of both have since risen by hundreds of percent.

In total, the value of Aita’s investments has already risen to tens of thousands of euros. In total, he holds shares in seven companies, all domestic.

“I want to play my part in promoting domestic ownership and the retention of companies’ head offices and tax revenues in Finland.”

Aitta says she likes to invest in small growth companies. It means bigger return opportunities, but also bigger risks. The movements may be big, but he’s not going to panic.

“I don’t want to go into any drugs, I don’t want to buy or sell drugs.”

Almost everyone in the school talks about cryptocurrencies. In fact, they are basically interesting.

“However, I want to know and understand where I am investing. And it’s important that there’s a company behind the investment that is actually doing something. I haven’t had time to get acquainted with the crypts yet. ”

Perhaps fortunately, as the rates of cryptocurrencies have fallen sharply recently.