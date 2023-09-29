Investment | Is this a stock savings account killer? Nordnet’s new product shakes up the Finnish investment market.

The investment service company Nordnet includes Investment insurance as part of its offer. Investors have access to stocks, ETFs and funds within Nordnet’s insurance policies.

As a stockbroker the well-known Nordnet has introduced Investment Insurance as part of its offer. The new opening could mean a small-scale earthquake in the Finnish investment insurance market.

Investment insurance is practically life insurance, within which the customer can invest relatively freely. There are many tax differences in the product compared to direct stock or fund investment. The investor can trade investment items within the insurance without tax consequences. Any taxes are only paid when capital is withdrawn from the insurance or when the life insurance policyholder dies.

On the other hand, the purchase cost assumption of investments cannot be used within the insurance.

Nordnet is by no means the first company to offer investment insurance. Tens of billions of euros of capital have been accumulated in Finnish investment insurance over the years.

However, Nordnet is reportedly the first company in Finland to fully digitize investment insurance as a product. Using investment insurance will become easier than before and the investor’s opportunities will increase, the company promises.

“The customer can open the insurance contract directly in the online service. All assignment requests take place directly online and on mobile”, head of Nordnet’s investment insurance services in Finland Kaisa Alamäki tells.

Nordnet offers Finns investment insurance through its Norwegian life insurance company and has notified the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Previously The companies offering investment insurance in Finland have limited the investment activities within the insurance in many ways.

Traditional investment insurance providers direct customers to typically invest in their own products, such as funds or investment baskets similar to funds.

Some life insurance companies also offer their most important customers direct equity investments within the policy, but the execution of the transaction can be like a breath from the 1990s for the customer. The customer can wish to buy or sell a certain share, for example, by telephone, after which the transaction will be carried out by the life insurance company.

Regulation has been at least part of the reason for the heavy orders of investment insurance. According to the law, the life insurance company manages the investment activities within the insurance, so ultimately the company and not the customer is always responsible for the assignments. Therefore, many life insurers have deliberately kept their clients at arm’s length from the execution of assignments.

Nordnet, on the other hand, has thought about the whole process in a new way. The company has automated the entire assignment process within the insurance.

“When a customer makes a request for an assignment under Nordnet’s investment insurance, our system checks in a few seconds that everything in the assignment is OK from our point of view,” Nordnet’s Alamäki says.

Thanks to automation, the product offering is also relatively broad. Within the insurance, Nordnet’s customers can invest in stocks, ETFs and funds of numerous different management companies.

Nordnet too does not allow customers to invest completely freely within the investment insurance. It is descriptive that Nordnet calls the purchase and sale orders made by the customer within the insurance as “requests”, which the company either accepts or rejects.

The company has limited some items, such as derivatives and shares on the First North list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, from the possible investment items of the insurance. Intraday trading is also not possible under Nordnet’s insurance. You cannot therefore both buy and sell a single investment object on the same day.

According to Alamäki, Nordnet has arrived at these restrictions in discussions with the taxman.

One one of the most significant changes in the Finnish retail investor market in recent years has been the share savings account, which was launched in January 2020. Since then, more than 300,000 share savings accounts have been opened in Finland.

A share savings account is similar to an investment insurance in many ways. As with investment insurance, you can also buy and sell shares with a share savings account without direct tax consequences. As the name suggests, investing in a share savings account is limited to shares only, while under investment insurance you can invest widely in different products.

A maximum of EUR 50,000 of new capital can be transferred to the share savings account. There is no corresponding euro limit in investment insurance.

Once Nordnet digitalizes life insurance, the question arises why a stock savings account is needed anymore.

Is your investment insurance becoming a stock savings account killer?

“Not at all. This expands the possibilities for investors. I believe that both insurance investments and stock savings accounts have their own target groups,” says Alamäki.

The minimum amount with which Nordnet’s investment insurance can be opened is 5,000 euros. Nordnet takes the annual expenses of 0.35 percent of the capital invested in the insurance. For large investments of more than 100,000 euros, the costs are slightly lower.