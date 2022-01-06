Investment Investors are already looking after the corona – These three stock market phenomena will trend in 2022.

The world economy and financial markets have recovered strongly but very asynchronously from the shock of the corona pandemic. While the world’s most watched stock indices, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Stoxx 600, are moving at record levels, stock returns are clearly divided between winners and losers during the autumn.

HS Visio listed three stock market trends that could determine the stock market year 2022.

1. Do investors already look at the time after the corona?

The interest rate pandemic has dominated the financial markets for the past two years. Few had heard of the Zoom video service, Peloton exercise bikes, or mrna vaccine developers Moderna and Biontech before the corona pandemic. Teleworking, home fitness, and global vaccine campaigns lifted those shares to the lips of all investors.

The year 2021 was twofold for these corona shares. All of the above-mentioned corona companies have reported strong growth figures and rose to new highs on the stock exchange during 2021.

However, it has been difficult since the autumn. The rates of coronation winners, who have been the market favorites in the past, have pounded down, and many companies have also fallen short of expectations.

Currently, the omicron virus variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate around the world. It has been a thin consolation for companies benefiting from the corona, as many of them have slipped even more sharply down the stock market in recent weeks.

Similarly, the shares of many interest-bearing companies have been picking up recently. The share prices of the major hotel chains Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott have risen during the winter to pre-pandemic peaks.

In recent days, airline prices have also started to rise. For example, on the stock exchange during the corona badly broken Finnair’s share price rose during the first two trading days of the year.

Is the market already pricing the end of the corona pandemic?

2. Were the joke investors right after all?

One of the most special side effects of a pandemic has been the so-called meme or joke stocks.

The biggest trading spell was seen in January 2021, when speculators organized a mass movement on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets. Some thought it was an investor uprising, others thought it was a joke, some barely even knew where they were involved or where they were investing.

The charm was reflected in the shares of the gaming store Gamestop and the cinema chain AMC, among others. The companies’ share prices multiplied during the first half of the year.

The joke is fun the first time, the second time it’s boring, and the third is already troublesome. The story of the vicious shares is now being told for the third time, and the drug has evaporated.

Gamestop and AMC courses have plunged two-thirds.

Interestingly, the price movements of all joke stocks do not look endless in retrospect.

One of the first speculators of home-based traders was car rental Hertz.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2020, but speculators didn’t care, pumping the stock price up. A large number of financial professionals considered the rise in price at the time to be absurd, as the bankruptcy of Hertz’s shareholders would probably have left only crumbs.

Venture capitalists ultimately saved Hertz from bankruptcy, offering a higher price for Hertz shares than speculators had previously raised.

Another, if not the right one, at least the one that turned out to be the right one, was Nokia.

Nokia’s stock price would shoot up more than 50 percent in a few days at the end of January. Meanwhile, Nokia was one of the favorite stocks on the Wall Street Bets column.

The rise was a momentary spike in the first half of the year, but Nokia has been steadily higher over the rest of the year. Now it is already raging the peak in January. The rise can no longer be considered speculative, as Nokia is in a better financial position than it has been for years.

3. The power of technology companies is desired to be bridged

One of the most significant phenomena in the stock market over the past decade has been the profit margins of major American technology companies. Companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google have multiplied in terms of both stock market and revenue.

Oddly enough, while 2021 as a whole was exceptionally strong for the stock market, for many large tech companies it has been mediocre or even weak relative to their recent history.

For example, the price development of Amazon and Netflix has lagged behind the largest indices.

The FANG index, which follows the largest and best-known technology companies, rose by more than 30 percent in 2021, only slightly more than the world’s most watched stock index, the S&P 500.

The FANG index is weighed down especially by the miserable year for Chinese techno giants. China’s big technology companies have been swimming in the wake of American giants for a long time, but now the story has changed dramatically. The Chinese authorities have tightened their grip on technology companies.

Alibaba, Tencent and other Chinese companies that have conquered the Asian market now seem to be doing stronger on the Chinese central government’s leash. It has scared investors away from Chinese technology companies.

Authorities are increasingly taking hold of the power of large technology companies in the West as well. Is the Chinese market a special case or is the long grip of the law also threatening American waste?