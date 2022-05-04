Thursday, May 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment Investor Barometer: Accelerating inflation is considered by private investors to be the biggest risk for investing

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Second, respondents said they feared the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Russian The attack on Ukraine affects the behavior of Finnish private investors, but they see the acceleration of inflation as the biggest threat, according to a recent Investor Barometer.

66% of respondents to the Investor Barometer considered that accelerating inflation is currently the biggest risk for investing. Second, most respondents fear the war will escalate. The third worst threat was the economic downturn. In the survey, several options could be selected.

In the barometer they also asked how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February had affected investment decisions. Thirty percent of respondents said they were more passive than usual, 24 percent said the war had no effect, 22 percent said they bought more shares than usual, and 7 percent said they reduced their share weight.

Fifteen percent of respondents said they kept their stock weight the same, but traded more actively than usual.

See also  Crimes Young people try to rob a boy of a bag in Inkoo - 15-year-old victim stabbed in the stomach

The most interesting investment targets for retail investors are still banks and finance. That’s what 58 percent of respondents said. The second is the energy and raw materials sector and the third is technology.

The Investor Barometer is a survey commissioned by Tietokkönen from the Stock Exchange Foundation, the Finnish Stock Savers and the wise money financial magazine Tietoykkönen. It has been done twice a year since 2014.

The material was collected via the Internet from March 24 to April 5. There were a total of 2,884 respondents.

#Investment #Investor #Barometer #Accelerating #inflation #considered #private #investors #biggest #risk #investing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Debanhi Escobar: man denies being 'El Jaguar' and asks to be released from the case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.