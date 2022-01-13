Investments in startups in Brazil reached the mark of US$ 9.4 billion (about R$ 53 billion). This means that the value injected into the Brazilian innovation market was almost 2.6 times greater than that captured by these companies in the previous year, when US$ 3.5 billion was accounted for.

The data are from Distrito, an innovation platform that monitors the sector, and were released this Wednesday (12) by Folha de S.Paulo.

In the last ten years, the sector has shown strong expansion. Only in 2016, a year of acute economic crisis amid the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, did investments fall.

To get an idea of ​​this market, Anjos do Brasil announced in early December that it reached the mark of 10,000 startups evaluated, which made it possible to learn about many projects and innovations in various sectors.

