The EU Commission is abandoning its plan to enforce commission bans in securities advice. Advice for a fee would not only have disadvantages, explains a lawyer and financial market expert.

Not everyone who sells securities in a bank is also a banker. According to experts, advice for a fee would increase their quality. Image: picture alliance / dpa theme die

An the end, EU Financial Markets Commissioner Mairead McGuinness had to back down. There will be no ban on commissions in their forthcoming proposal to encourage retail investment (“Retail Investment Strategy”).

In other words, investors can continue to be sold securities for which the brokers collect commissions.

Last but not least, there was resistance to consulting exclusively for a fee in Germany. At the balance sheet press conference of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV) in mid-March, the new board member Karolin Schriever made a strong statement: Exclusive fee-based advice “would run counter to the goals of the capital market union and the interests of small investors.