Investment | HS clarified the ownership of Ermitage: Jerome Bouix, who lives in Sweden, controlled the company in May, others have a minority

According to the trade register, the owners of the mysterious investment company are Finnish citizens and live in Finland with the exception of Jerome Bouix.

Financial Supervisory Authority The investment company Ermitage Partners, which has been on a collision course with, seems to be completely resident in Sweden By Jerome Bouix in control, is clear from the company’s document dated the fourth of May. Jerome Bouix and Noora Bouix managed company Knee Lake AB owned 58.1 percent of the company’s shares and voting power at that time.

The second largest ownership and voting power, 26.9 percent, belonged to the company’s CEO and board member Mikael Salini Owned by Salin MT Invest Oy. The remaining five owners of Ermitage manage a 1-6 percent slice each.

Helsinki Messages reported on Fridaythat Ermitage and its related limited companies do not show their shareholder lists to HS, even though by law they must be visible at the company’s head office.

“We are now on summer vacation, and we will return to this issue after mid-August,” CEO Mikael Salin commented on the matter.

Hermitage Partners is on a collision course with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, the authority that supervises the financial sector in Finland. The Financial Supervisory Authority suspended the company’s operations at the beginning of June.

The authority considers that Ermitage has offered investment services without an appropriate business license. Ermitage has appealed the decision to the administrative court.

Ermitage applied for a business license from the Financial Supervisory Authority a year ago in the summer, but suspended the application process on Thursday without success.

HS Visio has told about Ermitage’s exceptional operating model in two extensive articles during the spring and summer. A secretive investment company has attracted the Finnish elite in a short time with lavish penthouse parties and tax promises.

Hermitage ownership at the beginning of last May is evident from the minutes dated May 4, 2023, according to which the shareholders unanimously decided on the composition of the board at that time.

According to the minutes, all the company’s shareholders were deciding. The entire share ownership of the company was included, except for Ermitage’s own shares.

In addition to Jerome Bouix, 51, and Mikael Salin, 34, five investors between the ages of 27 and 55 will sign the protocol as representatives of the owners.

About them significant financial power is exercised by Jan Sasse, 55, who is a board member of A-lehdet Oy. Sasse worked as the CEO of the state capital investment company Suomen Teollisuussijoittu 2017–2022.

Sasse has a long career in public limited companies anyway. He worked for five years as CEO of the listed company Satama Interactive in the early 2000s.

Jan Sassen Sasse Investments owned 5.4 percent of Ermitage at the beginning of May

Another investor also owned 5.4 percent of Ermitage, one investor owned 2.2 percent of the shares and votes.

Two investors had the smallest holdings of 1.1 percent of shares and votes.

