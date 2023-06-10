Investment | Greed wins over fear again

After the summer, everything will be different – maybe. If things go well, the stock market crash may be over for good after the summer. Global stock prices have been on the rise for some time, although it is still gloomy in Finland.

in Finland a gloomy picture has been painted of the state of the economy and the stock market. Many are still waiting for a recession and a stock market crash.

But what if the worst has been seen and there is already a turn for the better ahead?

The stock markets around the world have turned around and have been on a good rise for some time.

It’s starting to look like greed is once again winning out over fear in the minds of investors.