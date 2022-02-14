Investment Gloomy start to the week on the Helsinki Stock Exchange: Many shares plummet, general index falls more than three percent

Helsinki Stock Exchange Week has started really gloomily.

Helsinki stock market week has begun in a downward spiral. The general index of the stock exchange OMXHPI has packed more than three percent in the first 20 minutes of the stock exchange week. This is a hard fall.

Since the morning, both shares of the steel company SSAB and Fortum’s share have fallen by about 5 percent.

Elsewhere in Europe, stock markets have also fallen. The Stoxx 600 index, which tracks European stock markets, fell about 2.4 percent this morning after half past eleven.

The DAX index on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on the other hand, fell by about 2.7 per cent.

