Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment Gloomy start to the week on the Helsinki Stock Exchange: Many shares plummet, general index falls more than three percent

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Helsinki Stock Exchange Week has started really gloomily.

Helsinki stock market week has begun in a downward spiral. The general index of the stock exchange OMXHPI has packed more than three percent in the first 20 minutes of the stock exchange week. This is a hard fall.

Since the morning, both shares of the steel company SSAB and Fortum’s share have fallen by about 5 percent.

Elsewhere in Europe, stock markets have also fallen. The Stoxx 600 index, which tracks European stock markets, fell about 2.4 percent this morning after half past eleven.

The DAX index on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on the other hand, fell by about 2.7 per cent.

The news is being updated.

#Investment #Gloomy #start #week #Helsinki #Stock #Exchange #shares #plummet #general #index #falls #percent

See also  These are the most impressive photos of the week
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Polestar sneers at VW and Tesla in Super Bowl ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.