Directors of large companies are wrong if they think that investors are only concerned with higher stock prices and larger profit distributions. More than ever, they need to think about the role their company can play in a rapidly changing world. Only by being of added value for all involved can a company remain interesting for lenders in the long term.

That call made Larry Fink, CEO and founder of BlackRock, Monday night in a letter to the CEOs of the thousands of companies in which the American asset manager invests. The letter is an annual phenomenon – „Dear CEO”, reads the now well-known opening – around the time that the World Economic Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland. It is a message with weight: BlackRock is the largest investor in the world with 10,000 billion dollars (8,800 billion euros) of assets under management.

confidant

Fink (69) points out in his letter that many customers entrust their money to BlackRock to invest it as a retirement provision. This also applies to some Dutch pension funds. Such financiers look “decades” ahead, he says. Fink therefore advocates that directors also chart their course with a view to the long term. According to him, a company must have “a clear voice” – a “right to exist” that serves as a “polar star in a tumultuous world”.

Also read: Where are the sky-storming climate plans of companies?



The message is closely related to other letters sent by the BlackRock boss in previous years. It is an advocacy of “stakeholder capitalism” as an alternative to shareholder capitalism that ruled for decades. The idea behind this is that directors must act in the interest of all stakeholders in their company (stakeholders). Not only the interest of the shareholder is important, but also that of, for example, suppliers, customers, employees and the communities in which a company operates.

After his previous messages, Fink was occasionally accused of “woke” to be. Politicians and businessmen, as well as activists, judged in reactions and own opinion pieces that he acted excessively politically correct, or only used the nice words to make a good impression. In his letter of this year, Fink responds to this. “Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not about a social or ideological agenda. […] The fact that we pay attention to sustainability is not because we are an environmental activist, but because we are capitalists and a trusted person for our customers.”

It is also a misconception to think that with more attention for all stakeholders, profit for shareholders suddenly no longer matters, he warns directors. “Make no mistake. The reasonable pursuit of profit is still what moves markets. And long-term profitability is the measure that will ultimately determine the success of your business.”

Polluting industries

In addition to being a good employer and an appeal to continue to innovate, Fink pays a lot of attention to the climate in his letter. He did the same two years ago, when he warned that climate change has become an investment risk. Since then, he says, there has been a “huge shift” of capital, with sustainable investments now worth $4,000 billion worldwide. “And that shift just keeps accelerating.”

Also read: Pension giant ABP suddenly turns into a green predecessor



Every stakeholder now expects companies to play a role in reducing global emissions, the BlackRock executive said. “Every company and every industry will undergo a transformation as a result of the transition to a climate neutral world. The question is: are you going to lead, or are you going to follow? […] If your field changes, will you choose the path of the dodo or the path of the phoenix?”

BlackRock now says it manages $509 billion in sustainable investments, 5 percent of total capital under management and more than twice as much as last year. At the same time, the asset manager also invests in unsustainable sectors, such as mining, oil and gas – something BlackRock is often criticized for.

Yet Fink is not in favor of withdrawing from such industries, as the largest Dutch pension fund ABP announced in October, for example. “That does not make the world climate neutral,” he writes. Even within polluting industries, there are “forward-looking companies” that want to get clean, and that need capital to implement those changes.