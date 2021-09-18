That VET is no longer the eternal poor sister of the educational system has been evident for a long time: it has gained more than 300,000 students in the last decade (a growth of 45%, reaching one million students), while the rest of the teachings non-university students lost 14,500 students. But when venture capital investment funds (those seeking the most profitable business niches in the short term) turn their eyes to these studies, the matter no longer leaves room for doubt. In 2018, the Spanish fund Queka Real Partners acquired 51% of the Andalusian company Medac, a network of 30 VET centers, for 15 million euros, and now the US fund KKR buys the entire company for 200 million, which has multiplied its value by seven in just three years.

In fact, the totally private VET offer (not counting the one that receives public subsidies, the concerted one) has exploded in recent years, going from being almost anecdotal within the system in the 2009-2010 academic year, with 22,000 students throughout Spain ( 4% of the total) to almost 125,000 (15%) in the 2019-2020 academic year (last for which there are figures broken down by networks). If in the secondary vocational training (which is accessed with the compulsory education degree) the increase has been significant, reaching 32,000 students, it is the higher degree, for which the baccalaureate degree is required, where the private it has grown stronger: its student body has multiplied by six. In Catalonia, it welcomes 33% of the students of this stage (placed in an educational step similar to that of university studies) and in Madrid, 41%, percentages that amount to more than two-thirds if we look only at distance education .

The purchase of Medac by KKR is in addition to two other acquisitions made by the firm in the last year: MasterD, specialized in preparation for competitive examinations and VET courses, and the Technical Institute for Professional Studies (ITEP). “This operation takes place in a context in which Spain has one of the most important unemployment and qualification deficits in Europe, which has made education and vocational training have acquired increasing importance and is expected to increase in the next years ”, point out sources familiar with the operation. But that pull also consists of taking advantage of the gaps left by a public system unable to meet all the demand for studies that last month registered an employability rate of 42%, according to the State Public Employment Service, above university degrees. , 38.5%.

The professor of Sociology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona Rafael Merino makes the following summary of the situation: “There is a mismatch between demand and supply”, in which “the private sector, obviously, sees a market niche”. An imbalance that translates, among other things, into a lack of equity, since “part of the demand can only be satisfied by families that have purchasing power” and those who do not have it, “must settle for other study options or abandon ”, he adds.

The FP law project promoted by the Government indicates as one of its burdens “insufficient investment in the offer of these teachings.” The law is accompanied by an economic report of 5,474 million for the coming years with the intention, among others, of creating 200,000 new places. For now, however, the shortage continues to create tensions.

The Ombudsman has opened an investigation into the lack of public VET positions in the Community of Madrid and in Catalonia. In the first, some 24,000 applicants have been left out of the degree they wanted to take and in the second, there are between 14,000 and 20,000, according to the calculations of CC OO. The Education Departments of both communities emphasize that the definitive figures are not yet closed, since the positions that have been vacated are now being distributed in titles that arouse less interest in students: in Madrid there are slightly more than 6,000 and in Catalonia, about 3,100, to which are added in this case 6,200 more seats, created at the last minute to try to reduce the enormous mismatch. Both councils insist on the effort they have made in recent years to make this offer grow.

Be that as it may, Joan Caballé, a 19-year-old from Barcelona, ​​has been left on the waiting list (“I’m in my 40s”) to enter the higher vocational training cycle in Industrial Robotics. After finishing high school, he discarded the university path and decided to take that of a training that, in two years (what the FP cycles last) he believes will put him in good condition to quickly get a good job. Caballé has not considered taking private vocational training, which can cost from 2,500 or 3,000 euros a year to 5,000 or 6,000, and even more, depending on the demand. He only thinks about the public because he meets the requirements to receive a scholarship; Otherwise, you would not be able to pay the tuition, since Catalonia, together with Madrid, is the only community that has been charging fees for the last eight years to study higher cycles in public centers: 360 euros for a complete course in the first case and 400 euros , In a second.

For Rodrigo Plaza and Isabel Galvín, from CC OO, there has been a certain coexistence of these two governments, due to neglect of the public, in the increase of the private. In Madrid, in addition, the figures are conditioned by the fact that the regional Executive eliminated in 2013 the concerts in the upper grade, and that all that offer became totally private. In return, a scholarship program was launched, the current amount of which, between 1,540 and 2,600, does not fully cover the real cost of tuition.

The Madrid Ministry of Education, apart from highlighting the effort made in recent years (public places have grown by 25% in the last four years in the Community of Madrid), points out: “Likewise, we support the freedom of educational choice of the families ”. A spokeswoman for the Department of Education of Catalonia also recalls that these are non-mandatory stages, in which not everyone can study what they want, and that it is not easy, when setting the offer of places, to adjust the needs of the market and the possibilities of the administrations with the interests and tastes of the students, with which there are always students who cannot study what they want. Exactly the same as in the university.

In fact, a certain analogy should be noted with the process that the university underwent a few decades ago in the heat of an unmet growing demand: in 2000 there were 16 private campuses, today there are 34. To close the circle, many of those universities Today, private companies offer higher-level VET degrees through partner centers.

Santiago García, general secretary of CECE, one of the main private and private education employers’ associations in Spain, speaks of a sum of factors: “If the high demand for professional training is combined with the increase in teaching on-line, that facilitates the reconciliation of studies, work and personal life, with the needs for qualification and requalification…, because all this has led to this spectacular increase ”. García also offers another key: the “flexibility” of the private sector to adapt quickly to new demands, even with titles that require heavy investment in machinery and resources.

Professor Merino asks here a key question to understand the process: is the rise of the private sector concentrated in some professional families and some specific titles? Although with this level of detail the statistics do not allow separating between concerted and completely private, the aggregate figure does reveal the market niches. For example, there are some titles in which the public receives less than a third of the student body throughout Spain, such as 3D Animation, interactive games and environments, Imaging for diagnosis and nuclear medicine, and Radiotherapy and dosimetry. This, with regard to face-to-face, distance learning, 98% of all the students of the degrees of Health, 87% of those of Physical and Sports Activities and 71% of those of Image and Sound are in the private one.

