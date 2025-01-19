Investment funds go after olive groves, almonds and citrus trees: “We are experiencing the ‘uberization’ of the Spanish countryside”

Funds and large investors have long focused on the Spanish countryside when they see the high profitability of many crops. An interest that not only has not stopped, but has grown despite protests from the countryside, the drought, which plummeted olive oil production – but skyrocketed its price – and situations such as DANA, which show the effect of climate change.

Large funds change bricks for the countryside and start buying rural properties as an investment product

In the Iberian Peninsula there are already more than 900 investment funds that own land valued at more than 100,000 million euros, according to an analysis carried out by the Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Organizations (COAG). But it is not just these types of firms, but the field continues to attract companies, of all types, that seek to diversify the business and enter the agricultural sector; and family fortunes or ‘family offices’ that also focus on agricultural and livestock production to consolidate their capital. “6.6% of large agricultural companies already monopolize 42% of the value of production,” indicates the same organization, which takes as a starting point the data on agricultural income published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

“There is an ‘uberization’ of the field,” says José Luis Miguel, technical director of COAG. “We are experiencing a very rapid change, similar to what has already occurred in other sectors, such as bars, restaurants or traditional chain stores, which long ago stopped being family or self-employed businesses, to be controlled by large companies or chains.” “It is a change that endangers the social agriculture model, because it is increasingly difficult for a small farmer to invest. The expenses are high, it is difficult to get the bills settled and then there are the regulations that must be complied with,” he lists. Some issues, such as the rise in input prices and the bureaucracy required by the Spanish and European administrations, which, in part, were behind the protests last spring.

COAG calculations point to a loss of purchasing power for small and medium-sized farmers over the last 20 years. “The main inputs for production have become more expensive by 92%, while current agricultural income has grown by 49%,” they point out. The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that this agricultural income is currently on the rise. This measures the value generated by agricultural production, taking into account the land, the necessary capital and work. In 2024, it grew by more than 14%, to 37,759 million euros. And it highlights, for example, how the value of olive oil production has grown, more than 51%, thanks to skyrocketing prices.

At the same time, the sale and purchase of properties is also growing. In 2023 as a whole, more than 148,000 properties on rural land were sold in Spain and in 2024, until October alone, there were almost 130,000, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics. “The large transactions in rural land were carried out by investment funds, companies in the energy sector, industrial corporations, soccer players and businessmen,” says Cocampo – a specialized web platform with ads to invest in rural properties – which has just published a report on this type of investments. Among the athletes he mentions are Jesús Navas or Raúl de Tomás, who last year bought farms linked to agriculture and livestock.

What are these funds like and what do they invest in?

“Investors in agribusiness [como denominan este tipo de inversión en el agrícola] They are of three types. On the one hand there are traditional agribusiness companies, which have always been interested. The second, the ‘family offices’ or large assets that, although they have developed in other industries, are interested. The third, national and international investment funds,” lists Javier Martín, senior advisor of Corporate Finance at Colliers, a real estate consultancy that has a team specialized in agribusiness. “The funds are the most recent, they have a more financial focus and usually rely on companies in the sector. We are talking about a complex business, because it is not easy to operate an agricultural property,” he adds. “There are very few funds that have their own resources, equipment and personnel to exploit directly.”

As for what they look at, the technical director of COAG points out that “they look for almonds, olives, pistachios, the so-called woody crops.” Also, citrus and those where economies of scale can be sought. “In livestock farming they look for farmers who take care of the animals, but who do not own the animals, they operate like franchises. The more structured an activity is, the more funds come in, because they see distribution channels that are already established. They are not going to enter a town in Guadalajara with 700 plots spread out,” José Luis Miguel gives as an example.

“They are funds that have economic capacity and can build an entire olive tree plantation,” dry land, “and carry out earthworks to install drips,” explains Javier Martín, which can cost, he points out, 20,000 euros per hectare. And they have the capacity to “wait three years until they have olive harvests.” They endure because “then they collect more, because it is a mechanized collection, which also requires a very high investment, but reduces the necessary labor by 80%.”

The focus of their investments, indicates the head of Colliers, is in the aforementioned olive grove, almond trees, pistachios, avocados and citrus fruits. For this reason, the bulk of the investment of these firms is concentrated in the south of Spain, from Badajoz, through Andalusia, to Murcia and the Mediterranean coast. Also, the south of Portugal, Toledo, Ciudad Real or Lleida, linked to olive groves or almond trees.

Productions where, in recent years, a key factor has come into play: drought. “All investments imply that they are irrigated farms, where production is much higher than that of dry land,” argues Javier Martín. He points out the “availability of water” as an essential factor when deciding, “that they are irrigable farms and that the right to irrigate is accredited and then, physically, there is enough water to irrigate.” However, the drought of recent years has not changed investment appetite, although some areas, such as Axarquía in Malaga, have seen avocado production reduced due to lack of water. “It is not something that only affects Spain,” says the Colliers director. “They are cycles, every 15 or 20 years there has always been a period of drought, but the cultivated area has grown.” He also mentions that 30 years ago the olive growing area was more focused on traditional olive groves, dry land, and now they are committed to super-intensive production, which requires irrigation.





And if a year goes badly in one place, big investors can make up for it in another. “They diversify in products and geographies. There is a fund that invests in citrus fruits in Spain, South Africa and Brazil, this way it is covered against seasonality, they have products to constantly serve supermarket chains and not just a few months a year. Now the avocado comes from Chile and in a few months it will come from another country,” concludes Javier Martín.

And what firms are investing?

As for who these funds are, the Cocampo firm outlines the main operations of the last year in its 2024 report. For example, Trier Capital acquired a 2,000 hectare farm in Ciudad Real, which includes olive, pistachio and almond groves. They also point to Long Walk Farming, a Spanish investment fund focused on acquiring land for long-term lease to local operators, which closed two operations in the province of Cádiz. One, El Alijar, a 374-hectare estate of super-intensive olive groves with wind towers that generate 10 megawatts, which has been leased to Agreeculture, as noted in the aforementioned report. The second operation of this firm was in Las Pedrizas, a farm of 59 hectares of almond trees, rented to ISFA Gestión for its agricultural exploitation.

Cocampo also mentions other actors, such as the Natural Capital Fund, which in 2024 acquired agricultural assets from Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts worth between 70 and 80 million euros, including 1,900 hectares of almonds, walnuts and pistachios in Granada. , Badajoz and Portugal.

On the other hand, Bankinter Investment and Nuveen Natural Capital – an agricultural and forestry platform – have launched the Landa Fund to build a diversified portfolio of agricultural land and crops in Spain and Portugal, with an investment term of ten years. And Atitlan and Banco Santander signed an alliance to invest 500 million euros in agricultural projects in Spain and Portugal, through the Atgro platform, a venture capital company focused on nuts and fruits.

These firms also develop a different labor strategy. “The traditional model, where there is an owner with some workers, is not that of the funds, which usually hire a service company that has its own staff,” explains the technical director of COAG. This, he elaborates, influences the transformation of the field where generational change is increasingly difficult.

“The only formula is to support the traditional model. If things are made easy for the farmer, it will be easier for young people to want to continue in the field,” he adds. The Family Agriculture Law is pending there, which was included in the government pact between PSOE and Sumar, considering that “it generates greater social value and links with the territory.” A law demanded by agricultural organizations, such as the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA). “Family farms continue to be the majority in Spain,” they explain from UPA, “but our future is compromised and we need a legal framework that contributes to our continuity,” this organization asserts.