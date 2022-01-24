A Dutch startup has attracted two thousand investors within a month for the purchase and rental of homes. The newcomer focuses in marketing communications on young people who cannot buy a house themselves, but who can in this way ‘profit’ from the housing market. The downside is a possible price-driving effect.











The company is called Brxs and says it has the ambition to shake up the housing market. After all, it is now the already wealthy investors and owner-occupiers who benefit from the high rents and house prices. Starters with too little money for their own house are sidelined, or so the reasoning goes.

From 100 euros per ‘Brxs note’ (a bond) you can invest in homes in the Netherlands and abroad. With the money invested, Brxs forces a mortgage to buy an investment property. Thanks to the rental income, the investors receive a return (an interest payment). When the house is sold, the bondholder shares in the profit, if any. Brxs says it takes care of the legal and financial affairs and manages the homes. In the future, the startup wants to let local residents only invest in some houses.

"The housing market feels out of reach for more and more people. In order to make this market fairer and more modern, innovative solutions must be developed that suit the lifestyle and wishes of younger generations. With Brxs we make an important contribution," said Amrita Ramsaransing, co-founder of the company in a press release.

Owning a piece of house is centuries old

The method is not entirely new, responds Nic Vrieselaar, housing market economist at Rabobank. “It is a kind of mutual fund. There is a sauce over it as if it were for starters, which makes it appear socially involved, but in fact anyone can invest in real estate. The marketing of this company is in line with the trend that investing among young people is becoming increasingly popular.” Matthijs Korevaar, assistant professor in the housing market, also recognizes the system. “In the 16th and 17th centuries you could already own a piece of a house. Now they are usually listed investment funds, where you cannot say exactly which house you own. This startup seems to be responding to the feeling that you as a tenant cannot participate in building wealth.”



Freezer still refers to research from Rabobank and the Netherlands Institute for Budget Information (Nibud), showing that investing is on the rise among young adults. 42 percent of young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 invest and 80 percent of them say they do so to build wealth. Nibud warns that investing is more risky than saving.

The downside is a possible price-driving effect

“Picking up on rising rent and house prices sounds nice, but it also has a downside,” says Vrieselaar. “More money for the housing market means more demand, so more price increases. Although of course it depends on the success of these types of funds.”



Quote

A house is for living in, not for making money Henk Nijboer, PvdA Member of Parliament

In any case, these kinds of initiatives are not desirable for the housing market, says PvdA MP Henk Nijboer. “A house is for living in, not for making money. What is needed is affordable rental housing. If they buy up existing homes and rent them out, they make the problem bigger, not smaller. It is good that municipalities are given the option of protecting existing owner-occupied homes in any case with a purchase obligation. Furthermore, we believe that the tax on the profit on rental should be increased, so that it becomes less attractive.”

Investors are taxed more

The recently concluded coalition agreement states that the transfer tax for investors will increase further, from 8 to 9 percent. The coalition also wants to increase the tax on income from rental properties. In addition, a purchase obligation has already been introduced in some cities to prevent investors from competing with private individuals (owner-occupiers). Investors seem to be keeping their hands on the purse strings. Capital Value calculated that 7.7 billion euros was invested last year, which is a decrease of 32.5 percent in the transaction volume in 2020.

Brxs itself sees no harm in their customers making money from the housing market. “We are very aware of the misery in the housing market,” says co-founder Filip Nuytemans when asked. “We therefore do not buy existing owner-occupied homes that are suitable for starters or young families. The first two properties we bought are large properties. We rent the rooms for 600 to 700 euros per month. That rent is not higher than what the previous owner charged.”

