Investment | Fund company: A responsible Finn now also invests in polluting companies

According to the portfolio manager of the fund company Evli, responsible investors are now also interested in companies that pollute a lot.

Investors the attitude towards responsibility has changed especially during the past year, says management company Evli.

According to the company, until a few years ago, when applying for responsibility, Finnish investors aimed at companies whose emissions were initially small.

“Now the conversation has moved in the direction that if we want to bring about change, we must also invest in high-emissions companies that are making change,” says Evli’s portfolio manager Anna-Liisa Rissanen in the company’s announcement.

According to the company, investors’ relationship with responsibility has changed at least momentarily, when inflation has been strong and interest rates have risen.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many ESG products have also not been as attractive to investors as, for example, the energy sector.

ESG refers to words environment, social and governance i.e. the environment, social responsibility and good governance.

Stateside responsible investing has started to be viewed negatively, even with hostility.

Laws attacking ESG investing have been enacted in several states. For example, Texas is shutting big banks out of public tenders if they don’t start paying less attention to the environment.

Evli writes in his announcement that the attitude towards responsible investing in Finland has remained positive.

Responsible investing in Finland is significantly affected by the EU’s ESG regulation.