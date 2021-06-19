OAS, which was one of the largest construction companies in Brazil, was sold to an investment fund for R$4.5 billion. Details of the deal (including the name of the fund) are expected to be released shortly.

The value of the deal is approximately equivalent to the debt that OAS has accumulated in recent years, mainly because of the downturn that came after the company got involved in the Lava Jato operation.

The owners of OAS are the Mata Pires family, from Bahia, and the executive Léo Pinheiro (10%). Pinheiro spent a long period in prison because of the Lava Jato.

continue reading