From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/29/2024 – 14:43

The 4UM Infrastructure Investment Fund won the concession auction for the Belo Horizonte and Contagem section of BR-381/MG, which took place on the afternoon of Thursday, the 29th.

The investment will be R$9.34 billion with a contract period of 30 years. The winning proposal offered a discount of 0.94%.

Planned investments and improvements

The notice provides for the concession of public service, the execution of public works, the exploration of infrastructure and the provision of recovery, maintenance, conservation, operation, monitoring, implementation of improvements, maintenance of the level of service and expansion of capacity of the BR-381/MG road system.

The planned improvements include 134.27 kilometers of duplication (27.3 km of remaining works and 106.44 km of new sections), 83 kilometers of additional lanes, 51 route corrections, as well as escape areas, 1 Stop and Rest Point (PPD) for truck drivers and 23 walkways for pedestrians to cross.

According to the ministry, the highway will receive more than R$9 billion in investments (Capex and Opex). The concession project is estimated to create 79,688 direct, indirect and income-effect jobs.

The concession provides for a Discount for Frequent Users (DUF) and the option of automatic payment for drivers, through the use of TAGs. Frequent users are those who travel along stretches of the highway several times a month, such as people who live and work in nearby cities.

